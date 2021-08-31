How Bandits Killed Abducted Pregnant Woman In Kaduna For Saying She Could Not Walk–Shehu Sani

Until her death, the victim was a pharmacist at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

A pregnant woman and mother of two children, identified as Hannatu has been killed by bandits in Zaria, Kaduna State on Friday, a former senator, Shehu Sani said on Tuesday.

Until her death, the victim was a pharmacist at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

The information was shared by the former Kaduna Senator, Sani on his Twitter page.

According to the Senator, the woman was killed when she complained to bandits that abducted her with others that she could not walk due to her condition.

"Hannatu, a pregnant mother of two and a pharmacist with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital. She was abducted along with others last Friday in Zaria and killed by Bandits when she told them she can't walk. May Allah grant her Aljanna firdausi. Amin," Sani tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Abductors Kidnap Nigerian Polytechnic Students, University Worker To Replace Former Victims Who Couldn’t Pay Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Herders Kill Farmer In Plateau Community During Deputy Governor's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Redeemed Church Worshipper Recounts Horrible Experience Delivering N2.5Million Ransom To In-law's Abductors In Forest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Zamfara Government Official, Businesswoman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governor Orders Closure Of Major Roads In Buhari’s Home State Over Killings, Abductions
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Bishop Oyedepo’s Church In Kogi, Abduct Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Students In Buhari Minister's Former School In Bayelsa Lament Over Sitting On Bare Floor To Take Examination
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Police Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Abductors Kidnap Nigerian Polytechnic Students, University Worker To Replace Former Victims Who Couldn’t Pay Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi Arrives Defence Intelligence Agency After Being Declared Wanted Over Channels TV's Anti-Buhari Interview
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigerian Government May Sanction Citizens Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination – Official
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Again, Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police Unit To Free Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie After Secretly Pushing For Continued Detention
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Police Policeman Sues Nigerian Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, Others For N10billion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Nigeria’s Central Bank Directs Lower Banks To Publish Names, Numbers Of Customers Fraudulently Seeking Foreign Exchange
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How I Was Brutalised, Detained In Lagos Traffic Agency’s Toilet For Questioning Their Officials’ Professionalism— Man Recounts Ugly Experience
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy Still In Bandits' Captivity Seven Days After
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herders Kill Farmer In Plateau Community During Deputy Governor's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED: Zenith Bank Shows Resilience As Profit Before Tax (PBT) Grows By 3% In H1 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad