How Bandits Killed Abducted Pregnant Woman In Kaduna For Saying She Could Not Walk–Shehu Sani

A pregnant woman and mother of two children, identified as Hannatu has been killed by bandits in Zaria, Kaduna State on Friday, a former senator, Shehu Sani said on Tuesday.

Until her death, the victim was a pharmacist at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

The information was shared by the former Kaduna Senator, Sani on his Twitter page.

According to the Senator, the woman was killed when she complained to bandits that abducted her with others that she could not walk due to her condition.

"Hannatu, a pregnant mother of two and a pharmacist with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital. She was abducted along with others last Friday in Zaria and killed by Bandits when she told them she can't walk. May Allah grant her Aljanna firdausi. Amin," Sani tweeted.