How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer

Two persons were killed. One was blind. One was in the bathroom hiding

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

Pelumi Olajengbesi, the lawyer representing the 12 associates of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has accused operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) of killing unarmed persons during the raid on Igboho's residence.


The DSS had invaded Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing two of his associates, whom the secret police claimed were armed.

The secret police later paraded no fewer than 12 suspects arrested during the operation, who were detained for months. Eight of them were, however, released this week.
Some of the items allegedly carted away from his house include passports, charms, guns and dollars.

But Olajengbesi, in a recent interview, stated that the two persons killed were harmless.

 
The two persons killed have been identified as Saheed Adisa, popularly called Adogan and Igboho’s maternal uncle known as Alfa.
 
On Monday, eight of the 12 detained associates of Igboho were released by the DSS after initially disobeying a court ruling on the matter. The remaining four persons are still being illegally detained by the DSS.


Olajengbesi said: “The people that SSS (State Security Service also called DSS) claimed that they killed in a gun duel, those people were actually hiding during the battle, trying to prevent themselves from being killed because any room the SSS operatives entered, they sprayed bullets.
 
“Those people were harmless, they were hiding, and they were in the dark.
 
“As a matter of fact, one of the person’s killed was because he was blind, he couldn’t see.
 
“Two persons were killed. One was blind. One was in the bathroom hiding, they got in there and sprayed bullets.”
 
One of the associates responded saying that “Alfa is the one, he could not see, those killed were hiding for safety.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity How Gunmen Invaded Bayelsa Hospital, Carted Away Doctors' And Patients' Belongings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bail-jumping Ex-Pension Reform Team Boss, Maina To Remain In Prison As Court Refuses Fresh Bail Application
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Declared Wanted Over Channel’s TV Anti-Buhari Interview Had ‘Friendly Chat’ At Defence Intelligence Agency— Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics TRENDING: Council Chairman Empowers Farmers Each With One Yam, Hoe And Cutlass In Cross River
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Freezes Kogi State Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Involving N20Billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Freezes Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai’s Bank Accounts, Seizes Lagos House Over N158Million Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity How Gunmen Invaded Bayelsa Hospital, Carted Away Doctors' And Patients' Belongings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bail-jumping Ex-Pension Reform Team Boss, Maina To Remain In Prison As Court Refuses Fresh Bail Application
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News ‘We Were Practically Stripped Naked, It’s No Longer Safe To Visit Nnamdi Kanu’– Lawyer Laments Inhumane Treatment By Nigeria’s Secret Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Declared Wanted Over Channel’s TV Anti-Buhari Interview Had ‘Friendly Chat’ At Defence Intelligence Agency— Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics TRENDING: Council Chairman Empowers Farmers Each With One Yam, Hoe And Cutlass In Cross River
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Security Operatives Lie To Journalists, Prevent Them From Covering Induction Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court Freezes Kogi State Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Involving N20Billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Freezes Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai’s Bank Accounts, Seizes Lagos House Over N158Million Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Tertiary Schools Admission Board Cancels General Cut-off Marks, Leaves Schools To Decide Benchmarks For Candidates
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigerian Government May Sanction Citizens Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination – Official
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Dares Buhari, Miyetti Allah Sect, Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad