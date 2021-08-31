Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy Still In Bandits' Captivity Seven Days After

Rumour was rife last week that the soldier had been killed but one of his family members told SaharaReporters that he was still alive.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

The military officer, Major Christopher Datong, abducted at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka in Kaduna State, by bandits on August 24, 2021 is still in captivity seven days after his abduction.

Rumour was rife last week that the soldier had been killed but one of his family members told SaharaReporters that he was still alive.

Major Christopher Datong

Gunmen had last Tuesday invaded the Afaka barracks of the academy around 1am, killing two soldiers identified as Lieutenant Commodore Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronwo.

They also abducted Datong and subsequently called the military authorities to demand a ransom of N200 million to free him.

The gunmen, who were dressed in military camouflage, were said to have beaten the guards and headed for the officers’ quarters of the institution.

A military officer who spoke to SaharaReporters on Tuesday also stressed that Datong was still alive, adding that rumour about his death should be ignored.

“As at now, there is a military operation ongoing to ensure that the officer is rescued. And I can’t divulge anything more that what I told you that the operation is ongoing because whatever I say now might jeopardise the operational action being taken by the military to rescue the officer. That’s exactly what is going on now, efforts are ongoing to ensure the officer is rescued alive.

“He is not dead, you know we are in the era of fake news and most Nigerians now write things in the press without verification or confirmation. The officer is alive and we are looking forward to a successful operation to rescue him. Reporting that he is dead from unconfirmed sources on social media is something bad, this is an officer who is married, he has children, he has family and people start reporting that he is dead. I wonder how these people will feel at the end of the day when this officer is rescued,” the source said.

Incidentally, the military institution is opposite the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, where 39 students were abducted by bandits on March 11, 2021. The bandits demanded N500 million a few days after the abduction.

But they were finally released after spending 50 days in the kidnappers’ den following the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military US Honours Nigerian Soldier For Contributing To Fight Against Extremism
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Military, SSS Capture Top Boko Haram ‘Commanders’ In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Nigerian Soldiers’ Revolt At 7 Div: Jonathan And A Battered Espirit d’ Corp By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan’s Political Capital By Ola’ Idowu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military More Attacks in Lamu, Kenya Despite Police Claims of Success
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Human Rights AU Forces Liberate Baraawe From Al-Shabab
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Students In Buhari Minister's Former School In Bayelsa Lament Over Sitting On Bare Floor To Take Examination
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Police Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Abductors Kidnap Nigerian Polytechnic Students, University Worker To Replace Former Victims Who Couldn’t Pay Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi Arrives Defence Intelligence Agency After Being Declared Wanted Over Channels TV's Anti-Buhari Interview
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigerian Government May Sanction Citizens Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination – Official
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Again, Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police Unit To Free Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie After Secretly Pushing For Continued Detention
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Police Policeman Sues Nigerian Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, Others For N10billion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Nigeria’s Central Bank Directs Lower Banks To Publish Names, Numbers Of Customers Fraudulently Seeking Foreign Exchange
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How I Was Brutalised, Detained In Lagos Traffic Agency’s Toilet For Questioning Their Officials’ Professionalism— Man Recounts Ugly Experience
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herders Kill Farmer In Plateau Community During Deputy Governor's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED: Zenith Bank Shows Resilience As Profit Before Tax (PBT) Grows By 3% In H1 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Killed Abducted Pregnant Woman In Kaduna For Saying She Could Not Walk–Shehu Sani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad