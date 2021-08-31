Many Injured, Motorists Flee As Fulani Herders Clash With Hausa Traders In Delta

At least ten people have reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury as Hausa traders and Fulani herders engaged in a bloody clash at the popular Hausa Market along Benin-Warri Road, Amukpe, Sapele in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that some shops at the market were destroyed during the clash that occurred on Monday.

Delta State Map

SaharaReporters gathered that the clash led to tension, apprehension and gridlock as many motorists fled the area, leaving their vehicles behind.

A source said trouble started on Sunday night after a Fulani herder allegedly stabbed a Hausa boy.

It was learnt that Hausa traders were enraged when they saw the stab wound.

"The Hausa people in the market retaliated by attacking the Fulani herders’ settlement around there. The Fulani people also fought back and a full scale crisis started," the source said.

It was learnt that operatives from Sapele Police Command led by CSP Harrison Nwaboisi, later went to the scene to restore peace and order.

Similarly, at least six people were reportedly killed in February while several others sustained varying degrees of injury when Yoruba and Hausa communities clashed at Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The clash also saw vehicles vandalised, kiosks, shops, houses and various other structures razed and destroyed.