Police Arrest Six Students Who Broke Into Man’s House To Shave His Head In Jigawa

Six students of the Federal University Dutse and Jigawa Polytechnic have been arrested by security operatives for entering a man’s house and forcibly shaving his head.

It was learnt that the students are between 18 and 19.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Jigawa Police Command’s spokesman Lawan Shiisu disclosed this in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested on August 27, after one Ibrahim Sambo of Yalwawa area in Dutse reported to the police that they had, on August 20, illegally entered his house and forcibly shaved his head.

The complainant noted that he became sick two days after the assault, according to the police spokesman.

“On August 27, at about 1600hrs, one Ibrahim Sambo of Yalwawa quarters of Dutse reported that on August 20, at about 1000hrs, some students of Federal University Dutse and Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse, entered his house, restrained him and forcefully barbed (sic) his hair and left,” said the police statement. “And after two days, his health started failing, and he became sick.”

The police said the students confessed to committing the crime, adding that they would be charged to court “upon completion of the investigation”.