Abductions: Zamfara Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew, Shuts Down Schools

The government has also shut down schools, both private and public, operating in all the LGA in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

The Zamfara State Government has declared a dusk-to-dawn throughout the 14 Local Government Areas in the state.

This followed the abduction of a yet-to-be-ascertained number of pupils of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara state on Wednesday.

According to TVC News, the curfew is from eight o’clock in the evening to seven o’clock in the morning.

“The move, according to authorities, is to control the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in the state,” says the broadcast medium.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

Dozens of farmers have been killed as hundreds of hectres of farmlands remain uncultivated.

Most of the slain victims were trapped on their farmlands and got killed.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped or killed.

SaharaReporters, New York

