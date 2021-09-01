Aggrieved Niger Delta Indigenes Drag Buhari, Attorney-General To Court Over Alleged Mass Sack

They also asked the court “to set aside as illegal any contract awarded by the Amnesty office to the Human Resources company

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

Aggrieved indigenes of the Niger Delta Region have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Interim Administrator of the Amnesty office, Col. Milland-Dikio (rtd) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN to court over the plan to sack of 200 workers from the Presidential Amnesty office.

Also included in the suit numbered FHC/PH/CS/124/21 and filed before the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt in Rivers State is a Human Resource Company, HR INDEX Limited alleged to have been wrongfully hired by the Amnesty Office to conduct the mass sack of staff under the programme.

The claimants in the suit, Utip Akpan and James Ayibatekena, are seeking an order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining President Muhammadu Buhari, the Interim Amnesty Boss and other two defendants, from carrying out the allege mass sack pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit before the Court.

The claimants, in the writ of summons and motion on Notice urged the court to declare that the Interim Administrator of Amnesty Programme, who is the 2nd defendant, is required under the Public Procurement Act 2007 to make public the contract capable of being awarded under the Presidential Amnesty and a declaration that the outsourcing of the contract of human resource firm in the office of second defendant does not fall under the public procurement act.

They also asked the court “to set aside as illegal any contract awarded by the Amnesty office to the Human Resources company having been illegally issued and without due process.”

It was also gathered from one of the claimant, Utip Akpan, that their action against the Presidential Amnesty office was to prevent illegal termination of appointment of over 200 Amnesty staff by 31st August 31, 2021.

According to the aggrieved staff, the termination letter has allegedly been prepared and backdated to May 2021 and majority of the staff affected are indigenes of the Niger Delta region. 

