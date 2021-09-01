Hate Words Like ‘Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing’ Now Freely Used In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

The minister said the National Broadcasting Commission and other regulators would ensure that broadcast stations abide by statutory laws and ethics.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has threatened that the Nigerian Government will show a red card to television and radio stations in the country for alleged breach of broadcast ethics.

Mohammed made this statement while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Sal Island, Cape Verde.

Nigeria's Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

SaharaReporters had reported that the National Broadcasting Commission recently invited presenters of Channels Television and threatened to sanction the broadcast station over an interview with Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

The interview, which attracted a harsh reaction from the president, was considered to be against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported the minister was said to be in Cape Verde to attend the 64th Conference of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa and the Second Edition of the UNWTO Global Tourism Investment Forum.

Speaking on the sideline of the global events, the minister also warned the media, particularly radio and television stations, to abide by broadcast codes and other regulations guiding them.

“In the last few weeks, the country has been awash, especially from the broadcast media, with very incendiary rhetoric which has created a sort of panic in Nigeria.

"The incendiary rhetoric that comes from political, religious leaders and some opinion moulders have the capacity to set the country on fire.

"This is because the rhetoric is pitting one ethnic group and religion against the other and overheating the polity.

"Our serious counsel to stakeholders is that they should understand and remember that leadership comes with a lot of responsibilities, tone down the hateful rhetoric because they are harmful for the country

“They should remember that every war is preceded by these kind of mindless rhetoric, especially when it comes from otherwise responsible people who the people have the tendency to take seriously," Mohammed said.

He said the cacophony of hate and conflicting stories from various radio stations and online publications in recent week were capable of causing panic, further divide the country along religious and ethnic lines.

The minister said the National Broadcasting Commission and other regulators would ensure that broadcast stations abide by statutory laws and ethics.

He said any station that violated the broadcast code and ethics would be "shown the red card.

“We agree that there are challenges but the government is doing its best in addressing insecurity, banditry, insurrections and fixing the economy.

“What one expected from these leaders at this trying period is support and encouragement.

“It is, however, quite disturbing that they have thrown caution to the winds and it is no longer about leadership and maturity but about who can say something that can break this country.

“Certain words that we were afraid of using before such as genocide and ethnic cleansing, are now taking over the media waves.

“That is why it is important to call everybody to order to appeal to their sense of patriotism that they should understand that because there is a country called Nigeria, that is why they are leaders.

“If what they are praying for happens, they will no longer be leaders but servants in other countries.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Chief Of Army Staff Harassment Of Premium Times Publishers: FCT Police Command Curiously Sues For Peace After Public Outrage
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Cameroon's Journalists Face Suppression By Authorities
Cameroon Cameroon Uses Anti-Terror Law To Silence Journalists, Dissent
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Youths Blow Hot On Social Media Over Buhari's Comment
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Arrested IPOB Women: May Our Endurance Not Be Stretched To The Limit, Says Ohanaeze President
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Policeman Slaps, Threatens To Shoot SaharaReporters Journalist
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Free Speech Ijaw Youth Ask Buhari To Cancel Army's 'Operation Crocodile Smile III'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Group Accuses Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Of Failure To Investigate Corruption Petitions After Two Years
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
News Olubadan, Other Monarchs Leave In Anger As Security Operatives Block Entry To Adamasingba Stadium
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Has No Right To Exist In Nigeria – Presidency
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics Sack Of Ministers Is Continuous Process – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Arrest Landlady For Killing Tenant In Ondo
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Shoot Divisional Police Officer In Edo, Leave Him For Dead
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Abductions: Zamfara Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew, Shuts Down Schools
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Aggrieved Niger Delta Indigenes Drag Buhari, Attorney-General To Court Over Alleged Mass Sack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Taliban Celebrates US Withdrawal With Coffins Draped With US Flags
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Travellers Accuse Ghana Police Of Arresting Them Despite COVID-19 Results Showing Negative
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shakeup In Cabinet As Buhari Sacks Ministers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Gag Government’s Critics – Christian Association Speaks On Retired Navy Commodore Invited By Department Of State Services
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad