IPOB Declares September 14 Sit-At-Home In South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra has announced September 14 as another day for its members and supporters as well as South East residents to boycott commercial and social activities.

IPOB disclosed this in a statement signed by its Head, Directorate of Service, Mazi Chika Edoziem on Tuesday.

Edoziem explained that the order to sit at home is a memorial of massacre carried out by the military men three years ago in the region, especially in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The statement partly read, "We recall very vividly the carnage of September 12, 2018 by the Nigerian Army which through its 'Operation Python Dance II' without any provocation and without any reason whatsoever invaded and occupied Biafraland humiliating, maiming and massacring our people.

"It is still fresh in our minds when on the 14th of September, these murderers and terrorists in army uniform went further to desecrate the traditional stool of the Afaraukwu Kingdom in Umuahia shooting and killing everything in sight resulting in the cold blooded murder of more than 38 Biafran youths and arrest of an unspecified number of Biafran men and women.

"Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide has since 2018 set aside September 14 of every year as a day of civil disobedience in the whole of Biafraland.

"In accordance with the well established custom, September 14, 2021 is declared a sit-at-home in Biafraland."

The group further urged its members not to relent in making efforts that will guarantee the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.