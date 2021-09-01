IPOB Declares September 14 Sit-At-Home In South-East

In accordance with the well established custom, September 14, 2021 is declared a sit-at-home in Biafraland.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has announced September 14 as another day for its members and supporters as well as South East residents to boycott commercial and social activities.

IPOB disclosed this in a statement signed by its Head, Directorate of Service, Mazi Chika Edoziem on Tuesday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Edoziem explained that the order to sit at home is a memorial of massacre carried out by the military men three years ago in the region, especially in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The statement partly read, "We recall very vividly the carnage of September 12, 2018 by the Nigerian Army which through its 'Operation Python Dance II' without any provocation and without any reason whatsoever invaded and occupied Biafraland humiliating, maiming and massacring our people.

"It is still fresh in our minds when on the 14th of September, these murderers and terrorists in army uniform went further to desecrate the traditional stool of the Afaraukwu Kingdom in Umuahia shooting and killing everything in sight resulting in the cold blooded murder of more than 38 Biafran youths and arrest of an unspecified number of Biafran men and women.

"Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide has since 2018 set aside September 14 of every year as a day of civil disobedience in the whole of Biafraland.

"In accordance with the well established custom, September 14, 2021 is declared a sit-at-home in Biafraland."

The group further urged its members not to relent in making efforts that will guarantee the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nasarawa Lawmakers Escape Assassination Attempt
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Has No Right To Exist In Nigeria – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sack Of Ministers Is Continuous Process – Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Landlady For Killing Tenant In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Shoot Divisional Police Officer In Edo, Leave Him For Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductions: Zamfara Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew, Shuts Down Schools
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Group Accuses Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Of Failure To Investigate Corruption Petitions After Two Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Olubadan, Other Monarchs Leave In Anger As Security Operatives Block Entry To Adamasingba Stadium
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nasarawa Lawmakers Escape Assassination Attempt
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Has No Right To Exist In Nigeria – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sack Of Ministers Is Continuous Process – Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Landlady For Killing Tenant In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Shoot Divisional Police Officer In Edo, Leave Him For Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductions: Zamfara Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew, Shuts Down Schools
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Aggrieved Niger Delta Indigenes Drag Buhari, Attorney-General To Court Over Alleged Mass Sack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Taliban Celebrates US Withdrawal With Coffins Draped With US Flags
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Travellers Accuse Ghana Police Of Arresting Them Despite COVID-19 Results Showing Negative
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shakeup In Cabinet As Buhari Sacks Ministers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad