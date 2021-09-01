Nasarawa Lawmakers Escape Assassination Attempt

The gunmen targeted the vehicle of Tsebe, followed by Maiyaki, who was also in his car.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

Three members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly claimed they escaped an assassination attempt along Akwanga- Lafia Highway while on their way from a burial on Wednesday.

Those involved in the attack, which occurred at about 10 am Wednesday, were Samuel Tsebe, representing APC- Akwanga South; David Maiyaki representing APC- Karu/ Gitata; and Hon Peter Akwanga PDP- Obi 1, Vanguard reports.
 
The report stated that the gunmen targeted the vehicle of Tsebe, followed by Maiyaki, who was also in his car. 

 Tsebe (APC- Akwanga South) expressed gratitude to God for saving his life and that of his colleagues.

“We were approaching Wowyen village, along Akwanga/Lafia road, that is between Police Mobile Training College, Ende Hills and the village towards the bridge.

“I heard gunshots targeted at the driver’s side of my car. I was the one driving. The bullet broke down the glasses of my car. The shots were targeted at the driver. This gave me a suspicion that someone was monitoring my movement.

“It is more of an assassination attempt. I have informed the police of the incident. I thank God my life was saved,” Vanguard quoted Tsebe as saying.

