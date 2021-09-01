Nasarawa Lawmakers Escape Assassination Attempt

Three members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly claimed they escaped an assassination attempt along Akwanga- Lafia Highway while on their way from a burial on Wednesday.



Those involved in the attack, which occurred at about 10 am Wednesday, were Samuel Tsebe, representing APC- Akwanga South; David Maiyaki representing APC- Karu/ Gitata; and Hon Peter Akwanga PDP- Obi 1, Vanguard reports.



The report stated that the gunmen targeted the vehicle of Tsebe, followed by Maiyaki, who was also in his car.



Tsebe (APC- Akwanga South) expressed gratitude to God for saving his life and that of his colleagues.



“We were approaching Wowyen village, along Akwanga/Lafia road, that is between Police Mobile Training College, Ende Hills and the village towards the bridge.



“I heard gunshots targeted at the driver’s side of my car. I was the one driving. The bullet broke down the glasses of my car. The shots were targeted at the driver. This gave me a suspicion that someone was monitoring my movement.



“It is more of an assassination attempt. I have informed the police of the incident. I thank God my life was saved,” Vanguard quoted Tsebe as saying.