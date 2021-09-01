Police Arrest Landlady For Killing Tenant In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

A landlady, identified only as Folasade, has been arrested by Ondo State Police Command, for allegedly killing her tenant, Omolola Oladipupo, when they fought each other in the house after an argument.

The incident happened at Lotogbe Street in Ondo Town, the Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State after an argument ensued between them.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The argument reached its climax and gradually turned to a fight.

It was learnt that the 45-year-old landlord reportedly hit Omolola with an object on the head which resulted to serious injuries.

Omolola was then rushed to a hospital where she was eventually declared dead.

According to an eyewitness, the two women had been having misunderstanding before the incident happened on Tuesday.

He explained that Folasade accused the deceased of walking across her pot with while she was cooking.

Omolola also claimed that the landlady displayed her cooking wares on the path to the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the deceased's husband Mr Ikudabo Oladipupo said he was inside the room when he heard his wife's voice and their landlady.

“I heard that my wife said she wanted to pass and that the landlady should remove her pots from where she was cooking on the way where we pass to the kitchen.

“But my landlady said she will not remove the pot. She told my wife to go and pass another place. So, as my wife wanted to pass by the side of the pot, my landlady held her and pushed her away.

“Before I could come out of the house, my landlady had pushed my wife on the floor. When I saw her condition, I quickly rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“My wife and I stayed in the same house. She had three children for me. There is no person in the house. My wife had prepared to go to the market where she sells skin cow popularly called “ponmo” before the incident.

Her corpse has been deposited at the morgue in a general hospital.”

The suspect, on her part, said, “The deceased crossed over my food where I was cooking and I held her neck. She held my wrapper and removed it. Then, I was not wearing any underwear or dress. So, I pushed her and she fell on the floor.”

The Ondo Police spokesman, Fumilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said the investigation had commenced, saying the landlord had been arrested.

SaharaReporters, New York

