Sack Of Ministers Is Continuous Process – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the need for new energy motivated the reshuffling of his cabinet.

The President had announced the sacking of two cabinet members on Wednesday.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saleh Mamman, the Minister of Power; and Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, were sacked by the President.

A statement released by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying the changes in his cabinet will be “a continuous process”.

The statement read, “Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Shakeup In Cabinet As Buhari Sacks Ministers

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

“I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting was not spared because the traditional mode was altered.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavor and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to re-invigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”

Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the Minister of Environment, is expected to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Abubakar Aliyu, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, will take over as the Minister of Power.