Banditry: Kaduna Government Goes Tough On Herdsmen, Bans Inter-state Cattle Movement

Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2021

The Kaduna State Government says it has banned the transportation of livestock to other states.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

He said, “After wide consultations and series of thorough security reviews, the Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country.”

He said the ban also prohibited the transportation of livestock into Kaduna State from other states, saying both bans took immediate effect.

According to him, the government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.

He said the Kawo weekly market, which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA, has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The Government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force,” the statement added.

“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies.”

 

