BREAKING: All Progressives Congress Expels Adamawa Party Chieftain Who Wished COVID-19 Killed Buhari In Leaked Audio

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu.

His expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement titled “APC Expels Yola South LGA Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu,” signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He explained that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the Party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Akpanudoedehe said, “The CECPC received and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.

See Also Politics Adamawa All Progressives Congress’ Chieftain Wishes Buhari Dead In Leaked Audio

“Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu made unwholesome utterances on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Leader of the Party.

“He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

“The CECPC calls on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the party."

SaharaReporters had reported that Adamu, in leaked audio, said he wished the deadly COVID-19 had killed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu, who made the remark during a meeting of some APC chieftains, said if he was asked to choose between Buhari and the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, he would rather go for the latter.

Sources revealed that high-profile party members at the meeting included the immediate past Governor of Adamawa State, Muhammadu Bindow, and the immediate past Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, who is the incumbent member representing Yola South constituency in the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa.

Other APC stalwarts present at the meeting are Yusha’u Adamu who served Bindow as adviser and Abubakar Sirimbai, who is a former development area chairman.

Sources privy to the development said the meeting took place on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the residence of the former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, under the Bindow administration, Mustapha Barkindo-Mustapha.

In the leaked audio clip, the APC chieftains were heard making spiteful and denigrating remarks against Buhari without let or hindrance.

“I don’t know why coronavirus did not kill Buhari. If the president is placed side by side with Osinbajo, I will pick Osinbajo and leave Buhari,” the chairman was heard lamenting in Fulfulde.

Also lambasting the president, Abubakar Sirimbai, said, it is better for the “accursed president” to die so that Osinbajo could take over power.

“It is better for the accursed president to die so that his deputy can assume the reins of power. We sold our properties to help the president win the election. We bought underwear, braziers, and cosmetics which we used to give him a makeup. If I’m averse to Osinbajo becoming the president, may God not give me the privilege of living till evening.

“Buhari has achieved nothing in Adamawa in the last six years. APC in Adamawa thrives on the legacies of Bindow. We heard that Buhari used to be extremely happy whenever he learnt someone has gone bankrupt. We can’t be worshipping him like others,” Sirimbai was quoted as saying.

Also, the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mijinyawa in apparent approval of what others said, added that “Osinbajo is our own.”