BREAKING: Five Students From Wednesday's Abduction In Zamfara Escape From Bandits' Den

Some gunmen invaded the school on Wednesday morning, abducting over 70 students, all female, and a teacher.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2021

Five students of the students abducted from Government Secondary School, Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have escaped.

Meanwhile, over 400 students were said to be at the school at the time of the attack.
According to the police,armed bandits invaded the Government Day Secondary School in the village of Kaya in the state at 11:22 am, kidnapping the students.

"The command ... has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students," Zamfara police spokesman Mohammed Shehu had said in the statement. 

The father of one of the students who escaped from the kidnappers told BBC Hausa that his daughter returned home around 1am.

He said his daughter told him the kidnappers divided them into two groups, and that while that was being done, she and four others managed to escape.

The parent added that two of the students who escaped were receiving treatment at a hospital. 

