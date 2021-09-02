How Leaked Audio On Social Media Made Kaduna Students' Abductors Escape – Police

The Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday explained how social media had contributed to the escape of the abductors of the 37 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen invaded the school premises which was located along Kaduna International Airport Road opposite the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, on March 11, 2021, and abducted the innocent students.

Few days after, they reached out on a viral video demanding N500million as ransom for the release of the students

Following the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the students were eventually released after spending over fifty days in the bandits' den.

The students were also not released at once but in batches.

Meanwhile the State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said on Thursday that, but for the viral audio on social media after arresting one of the suspects, the operatives of the command, acting on a tip-off, would have arrested more suspects in connection with the abduction of the students.

He further explained that after the social media audio reports, other suspects fled and were now at large.

He confirmed that one of the suspects involved in the kidnap of the 37 students was undergoing investigation in the command, adding that after the investigation, the suspect would be paraded and charged to court accordingly.

The police spokesman said, “The suspect we arrested was not the only suspect we had wanted to arrest. He mentioned some names, but because of the social media (audio) that went viral, they have all run away.

“So far, I am only confirming to you that we have arrested the suspect and investigations are ongoing. As soon as we are done with investigation, we will let journalists know. We will issue a statement to that effect or we may parade him. Yes, a suspect has been arrested and he is currently undergoing investigation.”

Security operatives from the Intelligence Response Team of the Police Force were reported to have stormed the residence of one of the masterminds that carried out a series of abductions, including that of the 37 students of the college, fondly called ‘Afaka 37′, in March.

It was learnt that the suspect had newly relocated to the Asikolaye community, a suburb of Kaduna South Local Government Area to start a new life with his wife and stepchildren when he was apprehended.

The suspect, it was also gathered, had, earlier in their operation, killed his wife’s father and husband.

According to a source, the suspect confessed to killing the husband of his current wife and had adopted their children, adding that he also confessed to have taken part in the kidnap of the 37 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation that spent over 50 days in the bandits’ den.