Nigerians Cannot Wait; End Doctors’ Strike Now – Ooni Of Ife Tells Buhari Government

The Paramount Ruler of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the ongoing strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors “without further delay.”

Ooni of Ife made the call on Thursday at his Ile Oodua palace, Ile-Ife, during the inauguration of the South-West Traditional Leaders’ Committee on Public Health Delivery, by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The monarch described the strike action as extremely disastrous, adding that health workers are essential service providers who should not abandon their duty posts no matter what.

“I am aware of your relentless efforts towards ending the strike as quick as possible but Nigerians cannot wait any further. The strike action has brought a lot of hardships to Nigerians especially the poor and other vulnerable persons who cannot afford privately owned health facilities which obviously is now the alternative,” Ooni said.

A statement from Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, also quoted the monarch as stressing the roles of traditional rulers in quality Public Health delivery.

“We are the closest to our people, palaces have no door and that is why it is easy for information to reach all of our subjects immediately we send them. They believe us so much too by the virtue of our tradition and we are upholding these good traits.

“The newly inaugurated Southwest Traditional Leaders’ Commitee on PHC Delivery is indeed going to formalize the enormous works of traditional rulers across Yoruba land and I can assure you that Nigerians are going to benefit immensely from this initiative,” the Ooni added.

While inaugurating the committee, Ehanire clarified that in providing quality health services to Nigerians, the government respects the crucial roles of traditional rulers.

“As a takeoff plan, I wish to promise that a standard Primary Health Centre will be built and made functional each in all states across the South-West as a model and the location would be decided by this committee.

“The facility will be equipped with standard Staff Quarters, Solar-Powered Borehole, a Keke Ambulance and other basic facilities. We are proud to be working with you and we hope to achieve a lot together,” Ehanire said.