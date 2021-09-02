Nigerians Cannot Wait; End Doctors’ Strike Now – Ooni Of Ife Tells Buhari Government

Ooni of Ife made the call on Thursday at his Ile Oodua palace, Ile-Ife, during the inauguration of the South-West Traditional Leaders’ Committee on Public Health Delivery, by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2021

The Paramount Ruler of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the ongoing strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors “without further delay.”

Ooni of Ife made the call on Thursday at his Ile Oodua palace, Ile-Ife, during the inauguration of the South-West Traditional Leaders’ Committee on Public Health Delivery, by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The monarch described the strike action as extremely disastrous, adding that health workers are essential service providers who should not abandon their duty posts no matter what.

“I am aware of your relentless efforts towards ending the strike as quick as possible but Nigerians cannot wait any further. The strike action has brought a lot of hardships to Nigerians especially the poor and other vulnerable persons who cannot afford privately owned health facilities which obviously is now the alternative,” Ooni said.

A statement from Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, also quoted the monarch as stressing the roles of traditional rulers in quality Public Health delivery.

“We are the closest to our people, palaces have no door and that is why it is easy for information to reach all of our subjects immediately we send them. They believe us so much too by the virtue of our tradition and we are upholding these good traits.

“The newly inaugurated Southwest Traditional Leaders’ Commitee on PHC Delivery is indeed going to formalize the enormous works of traditional rulers across Yoruba land and I can assure you that Nigerians are going to benefit immensely from this initiative,” the Ooni added.

While inaugurating the committee, Ehanire clarified that in providing quality health services to Nigerians, the government respects the crucial roles of traditional rulers.

“As a takeoff plan, I wish to promise that a standard Primary Health Centre will be built and made functional each in all states across the South-West as a model and the location would be decided by this committee.

“The facility will be equipped with standard Staff Quarters, Solar-Powered Borehole, a Keke Ambulance and other basic facilities. We are proud to be working with you and we hope to achieve a lot together,” Ehanire said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH How Randle General Hospital In Lagos Killed Our Two-month-old Twin Girl— Parents
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Opinion World Hepatitis Day: Think Again About This Silent Killer By Dr. Paul John
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Touted Ebola Cure Drug, Zmapp, Sent To Liberia
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Ebola Survivor Ready To Return To Serve in Sierra Leone
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Another Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Tests Positive For Ebola
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Need To Insulate The Health Of Nigerians From The Global Fall In Oil Prices By Dr. Osahon Enabulele
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Terrorism Islamic State Terrorists Distribute Fliers In Borno, Threaten Residents Giving Information To Nigerian Military
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News IPOB Members Sending Me Death Threats – BBC Reporter Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military We’re Waiting For Panel, Board Of Inquiry – Military Speaks On Major Abducted From NDA By Bandits
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Peace In Plateau State Lies With The People, Not Military – Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Niger Delta Audit Report Shows 13,777 Niger Delta Projects Were Compromised – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ministers’ Sack Is Diversion To Cover Buhari’s Failure – House Of Reps
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Coalition Of Civil Societies Demands Release Of Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Arraign Two Men For Stealing Human Skull From Cemetery
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why Alaafin, Olubadan Couldn’t Enter Lekan Salami Stadium – Oyo Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Banditry: Kaduna Government Goes Tough On Herdsmen, Bans Inter-state Cattle Movement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Sowore Speaks On 'The Real Alternative' Hosted By Pastor Ituah Ighodalo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police How Leaked Audio On Social Media Made Kaduna Students' Abductors Escape – Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad