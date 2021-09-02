Shortly After Sacking By Buhari, Former Nigerian Power Minister, Mamman Collapses, Rushed To Hospital—Report

Mamman had served as power minister since 2019 until he was fired

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2021

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman collapsed and was rushed to an Abuja hospital on Wednesday after he received news that he was relieved of his ministerial job by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Peoples Gazette reports.

Mamman had served as power minister since 2019 until he was fired on Wednesday as Buhari conducted a minor rejig of his cabinet members. 

According to the Peoples Gazette, a source revealed the former minister did not expect to be shown the door, therefore, was shocked at receiving the news. 

He was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 

"He collapsed yesterday and was immediately hospitalised. He wasn’t expecting to be fired so soon,” the source was quoted as saying. 

The nature of Mamman’s ailment was not immediately clarified to the newspaper, and his spokesman did not return a request seeking comments.

Mamman was said to have been living at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja for more than three weeks on the bills of some powerful interests in the power sector, who were hoping he would still be in the office to be able to award lucrative contracts to them. 

"He has been living permanently at Transcorp Hilton since early August. 

"His bills were being covered by elements in the power sector who were looking forward to more lucrative contracts before the bad news of his dismissal struck yesterday," the source was quoted to have added. 

The ailing ex-minister has also been reported to be nursing governorship ambition in Taraba State by 2023.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Should Be In Jail Forever Over Exposed N20Billion Bailout Fraud—Activist, Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders' Support For Igboho Shows He's A Crusader Victimised By Buhari Regime—Canada-based Group
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Don't Approve "Corrupt" Payment Of $418million Judgement Debt, Nigerian Opposition Lawmakers Warn Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Ogun Governor Visits Bola Tinubu In London As APC Party Leader Recuperates After Surgeries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Sacked Ministers—Presidential Aide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy I Was Ready To Be Sacked By Jonathan, Buhari For Not Publishing False Economic Statistics—Ex-Statistician-General, Kale
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Video Shows Bandits In Military, Police Uniforms Celebrating, Claiming Victory Over Buhari-led Government With Heavy Gunshots
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Students From Wednesday's Abduction In Zamfara Escape From Bandits' Den
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
News Sharia Court Orders Mental Evaluation For Sheikh Abduljabbar Illegally Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy In Kano
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Opinion Quest for Federalism and Its Many Ironies By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Opinion Two Decades of U.S. Occupation of Afghanistan – Lessons Nigerians Can Learn By Ij Onuigbo
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Should Be In Jail Forever Over Exposed N20Billion Bailout Fraud—Activist, Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders' Support For Igboho Shows He's A Crusader Victimised By Buhari Regime—Canada-based Group
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Don't Approve "Corrupt" Payment Of $418million Judgement Debt, Nigerian Opposition Lawmakers Warn Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Businessman Detained Since April For Supporting IPOB Online Sues Department Of State Services' Boss, Demands N10million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Ogun Governor Visits Bola Tinubu In London As APC Party Leader Recuperates After Surgeries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Samuel Ortom: A Governor And His 'Rebellion'! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Three Years After Buhari's 'Lazy Youths' Comment, Minister Boasts About Burna Boy, Wizkid's Successes Amid Lack Of Government Support
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad