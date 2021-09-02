Yoruba Leaders' Support For Igboho Shows He's A Crusader Victimised By Buhari Regime—Canada-based Group

A pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group in the diaspora, Oodua Worldwide, on Thursday, called for the unconditional and urgent release of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and four of his aides still held in detention.

In a statement, the President of the Oodua Worldwide, a Canada-based organisation, Prince Adewale Ojo, condemned the crude invasion of Igboho's house just as it vowed to fast-track the release of Igboho and his four aides still in detention, Vanguard reports.

Igboho

He wrote: “The prompt and unconditional release of Igboho is what can give a credible and unbiased face to a government that is now being seen by many as one with a mission to subdue other nations in Nigeria to favour one.

“The influx of notable Yoruba leaders to the Benin Republic and the overwhelming support for Igboho’s course by a majority of Yoruba in Nigeria are clear proof that he was only a crusader of the mindset of his race, majority of who feel so short-changed in the present Nigerian arrangement and are clamouring for change.”

Ojo questioned the piecemeal approach to the release of Igboho’s aides while their leader is still in Beninese detention, saying all those arrested ought to have been released together since they were alleged to have committed the same offence.

The Oodua Worldwide has maintained that Igboho was fighting a just course that should not attract the big stick wielded by the Nigerian Government.

The group’s president noted that self-determination agitation is a fundamental human right “that should not be met with stiff resistance as being demonstrated by the Nigerian government.”

He wondered why a section of the country has been terrorising the citizens of Nigeria unmolested while Igboho, who is carrying out a peaceful agitation, would be the headache of government.

He said: “We are making this urgent demand that Igboho and his remaining aides in detention should be released immediately to avert a looming danger hovering around Nigeria. If swift and urgent steps are not taken on the right track. We still can’t reconcile why known national tormentors walk the streets of Nigeria unmolested while those on a popular struggle suddenly became objects of intimidation by our government.

“We are appalled that the nation is fast degenerating and no one seems to care about what would become of a once fledgling country which seems to have lost its soul to petty politicking by those ordained to guide it to fruition.

“We maintain that the only way peace and tranquillity can reign in Nigeria is for the federal government to restore hope that a new Nigeria is still a possibility. Anything to the contrary will pose a serious danger to the unity of our country, Nigeria.”

On July 1, the Soka residence of Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State, was invaded by men from the Department of State Services (DSS), resulting in the arrest of 12 of his aides, while Igboho managed to escape arrest.

Igboho was later arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic some days later alongside his wife, Ropo, while trying to escape to Germany and has since remained in detention in the West African country.

Eight aides of Sunday Igboho were released on Monday by the DSS despite being been granted bail since August 4, 2021.

They are: Abdullateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Dikeola Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Tajudeen.

Four others still being held in detention are: Amudat Babatunde (aka Lady K), Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday.