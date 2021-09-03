Activist, Sowore Reacts As Zambia’s New President Appoints Man Who Detained Him As Head Of Prisons

Hichilema was a detainee under Bwalya in 2017, when he was charged with treason for allegedly putting former President Edgar Lungu’s life in danger.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 03, 2021

Human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the appointment of Kuyomba Bwalya as Deputy Commissioner-General of Zambia’s correctional service by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema was a detainee under Bwalya in 2017, when he was charged with treason for allegedly putting former President Edgar Lungu’s life in danger.

The opposition leader, as of the time, was slammed with the treason charge over the failure of his convoy to give way to Lungu’s motorcade.

He was freed about four months later after the state prosecutor dropped the treason charges against him.

While swearing in Bwalya and other officers on Wednesday, the President praised him for acting professionally during an oppressive regime, referring to Lungu’s administration.

He asked Bwalya and Fredrick Chilukutu, Commissioner-General of the correctional service, to reform all the prisons in the country.

“I never knew that I will end up in maximum prison and the deputy commissioner-general, Bwalya, is a young man, we met in those circumstances. He was my boss. Under difficult conditions and quite an oppressive regime, he tried very hard to act professionally,” he said.

“He knows what I’m talking about, I know what I’m talking about. And I looked and said this young man, how is he managing to stay reasonable in an environment like this. He was my boss. I was a bit noticed sometimes because I did not accept certain instructions which I felt were against my human rights. But we got along in a very strange way. He was my boss, today he is being sworn in by one of his detainees. Life goes round.”

Hichilema was sworn in as President last month after he defeated ex-President Edgar Lungu in a landslide victory.

Reacting in a Facebook post, Sowore hailed the professionalism displayed by Bwalya and asked Nigerian security operatives to emulate him.

He posted, “Here is police officer in Zambia being sworn in by his ex-detainee- the newly elected President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema. 

"Mr. Hichilema testifies to this police officer’s professionalism during his frequent run-ins with the Zambian police as an opposition politician but here in Nigeria you could rarely find a security agent act with conscience, rationality or a dint of professionalism once the office of the President, a Governor, A Rich man, A Religious leader, a Traditional ruler or any influential person including notable fraudsters is/are involved, it is even getting harder to find a judge these days who is willing to act fairly in any lawsuit(s) whenever the President or any of the so-called big men is/are involved but no matter how long it takes all these people will answer to their crimes of collusion, connivance and complicity against the mass of our people! 

"It is just a matter of time! Hopefully, the new Zambia President too will not start using the same police against his opponents! #Revolution.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Court Declares Valentine Ozigbo Anambra Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Half-Dead Under Buhari Government— President's Former Ally, Galadima Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Follow Zamfara Governor's Measures To Tackle Banditry And Face Consequences—Bandit Leader Threatens Residents
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Will Dump Peoples Democratic Party For Buhari's APC Party Except God Changes His Mind—Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria's Senate President Blames Nation's Hardship On Poor Leadership
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Oyo Governor, Makinde May Be Worse Than Former Governor Ajimobi—Activist, Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Declares Valentine Ozigbo Anambra Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 21-Year-Old Nigerian Polytechnic Student For Cybercrime In Kwara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Lambast Buhari Government As Regime Moves To Make Vaccination Compulsory For Civil Servants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Biafra Separatist Group, MASSOB Leader, Uwazuruike Ejected Me From His House For Refusing To Date Him—Female Tenant Cries Out
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Half-Dead Under Buhari Government— President's Former Ally, Galadima Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Security Guards Receive 12 Strokes Of The Cane Each For Stealing N65,000, Vehicle Parts In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Man And Son In Abuja, Spare Wife Because Of Her Newborn
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: How Nigerian Soldiers Shattered My Leg With Bullet, Killed Man Trying To Save Me During Lekki Shooting—Victim
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Follow Zamfara Governor's Measures To Tackle Banditry And Face Consequences—Bandit Leader Threatens Residents
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Will Dump Peoples Democratic Party For Buhari's APC Party Except God Changes His Mind—Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Illegally Arrest, Beat Young Nigerian Graduate To Death In Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Europe-bound Nigerian Couple Travelling Through Desert Shares Painful Experiences Of Forced Prostitution, Abuse In Libya
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad