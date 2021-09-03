Bandits Attack Police Station In Zamfara, Kill One Officer, Seize AK-47 Rifles

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a police station in Zamfara state, killing a mobile police officer.

The gunmen also killed a local vigilante leader and two others in Nahuce and Gidan Janbula communities of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Four persons were also whisked away by the bandits during the invasion.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the bandits in large numbers, armed with deadly weapons invaded the police station in Nahuce and its surrounding villages.

They reportedly spent over an hour exchanging gunfire with the police and local vigilantes.

They were said to have taken away some AK-47 rifles belonging to the policemen.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

Dozens of farmers have been killed as hundreds of hectres of farmlands remain uncultivated.

Most of the slain victims were trapped on their farmlands and got killed.

In 2019, the state government had a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.