Disengaged N-Power Beneficiaries Demand Sack Of Buhari's Minister, Farouk, For Withholding Five Months’ Allowances Of 14,000 Nigerian Volunteers

The recently exited N-Power beneficiaries have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouk, over her inability to pay their allowances.

The aggrieved people trooped to social media on Thursday demanding the termination of the appointment of the appointment of Farouk for aggravating their penury.

Sadiya Umar Farouk

SaharaReporters had reported last week Thursday how a source revealed that Farouk had withheld five months’ stipends from 14,000 volunteers.

“Npower Batch A and B who were engaged 2016 and 2017 respectively were disengaged since May 2020.

“While she launched another portal for exited Npower beneficiaries to apply for their exit package which the Federal government promised to give all the exited beneficiaries after serving for about three years.

“They are owing about 14,000 beneficiaries five months’ stipend but Sadiya Farouq keeps mute after making numerous promises without fulfilment while the 500,000 exited beneficiaries remained desperate for not getting loans promised while opening the portal,” the source disclosed last week.

After the sack of Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono, the Ministers of Power and Agriculture and Rural Development respectively by Buhari on Wednesday, the victims of the exited N-Power called Farouk’s sack as well.

The source speaking on the condition of anonymity told SaharaReporters on Thursday that Farouk was one of the most corrupt ministers in Buhari’s cabinet.

“We are urging President Buhari to sack Sadiya Farouk next, noting that she's the most corrupt minister in Buhari's cabinet following her continuous negligence of 500,000 law-abiding youths by making numerous promises without fulfilment.

“The abandoned youths are suffering to survive because she makes life very difficult for them after serving for about three to four years. Sadiya must go. We demand justice. Our exit package must be paid,” the source said.

On the Facebook page of the exited N-Power National President, Bashir Gobir, other disgruntled workers also registered their grievances.

Kabiru Ado Muhd started the conversation and posted, “President Muhammadu Buhari will also go round among ministers in the future, as said by his speaker (Presidential Media Aide) Mallam Garba Shehu. So, which minister do you want Buhari to sack next in your opinion?”

Reacting, Umar Magaji said, “Sadiya Farouk must be sacked. She must leave office. She's wicked, and may God humiliate her the way she's treating N-power Batch A and B. May God not let her have a good end.”

Umar Shehu commented, “Sadiya should be sacked next, no backlog, no exit package, no device after they made promise without fulfilling it.”

According to Patient Agu, “Sadiya must go because she is not complying with President Buhari's policies of uplifting 100 million people from poverty, she denied Batch A and B their right of getting exit package loan.”

Also, Zubair A Zube said, “Sadiya must be sacked, because she keeps on deceiving the 500,000 law-abiding youths. Why keeping our lives in more danger, giving us high blood pressure, keeps saying very soon every time and later ignores us. We're suffering a lot.”