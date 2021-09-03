Lawless Nigeria’s Secret Police Prevented Nnamdi Kanu’s American Counsel, Others From Seeing Him—IPOB Lawyer

They were prevented from seeing the separatist leader despite meeting formal notification and existing procedures on visitation.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 03, 2021

The court-ordered routine visit of the lawyers representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu took another dimension as the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) prevented them from seeing him yesterday.
 
According to a statement issued by Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday, the DSS said "that the person assigned to receive us during yesterday's visit was on a special assignment.”
  Nnamdi Kanu
Ejiofor stated that he was in the secret police’s office with a constitutional lawyer from the United States (US), Bruce Fein, but they were prevented from seeing the separatist leader despite meeting formal notification and existing procedures on visitation.
 
Fein had in May filed a lawsuit on behalf of IPOB in the US to revoke the six A-29 Tucano fighter jets sold to the Nigerian government and also block the remaining six from being conveyed to the country.

Both Ejiofor and Fein were not allowed to see Kanu on Thursday.


Ejiofor, in the statement, described the action as “ridiculous and a clear violation of the court order on guideline for visiting our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

The statement read, “Yesterday's court-ordered visit to our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was aborted by the officials of the State Security Services (also known as the Department of State Services, DSS) for a reason we find extremely ridiculous.
 
“Following the arrival of Mr. Bruce Fein, a foremost American trained Constitutional Lawyer and IPOB's Attorney in the United States of America, the game obviously took an interesting twist.
 
“Despite our formal notification to the Service, in line with the existing protocol, and in compliance with the Court-Ordered guideline, the officials of the Department of State Services came up with an excuse, 'that the person assigned to receive us during yesterday's visit was on a special assignment', and as such, the visit cannot be conducted.
 
“This is not only ridiculous but a clear violation of the Court Order on guidelines for visiting our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
 
“For the records, we have been consistently visiting our client on the specified days and time of the week, and there hasn't been any time we were denied access to him on the ground that an individual assigned to receive us was not available. 
 
“Needless to mention, that no one individual has been specifically assigned to receive us on any of the visits. They are fully aware that the visit takes place every Monday and Thursday.
 
“Thankfully, we have another date for Monday, and we do hope that this individual will be available on Monday to receive us, whilst we have taken steps to formally bring this latest infraction to the attention of the Court.
 
“We will continue to update you all, while we continue to urge for your relentless prayers and understanding. We are winning, you can be assured.
 
“Thank you all and remain blessed.”

