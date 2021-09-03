Nigeria’s Admission Agency, JAMB Hands Over Candidate Who Sued It For N1billion To Police

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Abuja, has handed over to the police, a 19-year-old candidate in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Chinedu Ifesinachi John, who accused the board of altering his original score of 380.

The board handed over the candidate, who had sued the board for N1billion, to the police for investigation.

John had claimed he scored 380 in the examination conducted in June and was surprised to receive 265 from the board after the results were released.

After several enquiries, he claimed 265 kept appearing as his score as against the 380 score.

Following the alleged “alteration” of the UTME score, his father, John Ifenkpam, approached an Enugu – based lawyer, Ikeazor Akaiwe, who wrote to JAMB for another opportunity for the boy to retake the examination and demanded N1 billion as damages.

The lawyer said in an official letter addressed to the board that the N1billion was to cover for the physical and emotional trauma the boy had been through from being offered “two separate scores from 2019 – 2021.”

Master John claimed that his UTME scores from 2019 till 2021 had been “altered” by the board, thereby denying him the opportunity to study his desired course – medicine.

On Friday, the candidate, his father and lawyers travelled down to Abuja from Enugu state following an invitation from the management of the board led by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede.

Initially, the boy was given few minutes to “come clean” in a closed session with his father and lawyers about the results he was parading but insisted that his original score from the examination was 380.

After going back and forth, the board tendered evidence to counter the claim by John and his legal representatives.

At the Friday meeting, documentary evidence tendered by the board showed that John actually scored 265 not the 380 he had claimed.

Oloyede accused the candidate of result tempering, adding that he would be handed over to the police for investigation and subsequently prosecuted.

The registrar said John was among 11 other candidates who allegedly forged their results that the board would prosecute.

He said the original result issued to John would be withdrawn pending the end of the investigation.

The registrar said: “We will give you five minutes for your child to tell you the truth. If he doesn’t tell you the truth and come back, we will show you what your son has done and hand him over to the police.

“Who is helping you to do it? How much did he pay; if you don’t tell your father the truth, we will hand you over to the police and you must be prosecuted. We have 11 of them who tampered with their results. Two of them are already being prosecuted.

“There was never any communication of 380 with this boy. Because this boy has accused JAMB, we are going to withhold his result until the investigation is concluded. We are going to request that our interactions with him be subjected to the public.”