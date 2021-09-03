Ondo Governor Gives Two-Week Ultimatum To Civil Servants To Get COVID-19 Vaccination

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has issued a two-week ultimatum to civil servants in the state to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

The governor revealed this on Friday in his bid to curtail the spread of the deadly Covid-19, while declaring that the vaccination had been made compulsory for all the public workers under the state.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

This was made known in a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mr O. J. Afolabi on behalf of the Head of Service, on Friday.

According to the circular, the state government gave public servants in the state two weeks to take the vaccine.

The circular stated that the vaccination card would henceforth be required from public servants in order to access some facilities.

The circular read in part, “Following the outbreak of Delta Variant, a subsequent third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for government to direct all categories of public servants to take Covid-19 vaccination within two weeks from the date of this circular.”

It also urged workers to continually maintain strict adherence and compliance to Covid-19 protocols.