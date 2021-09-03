Why Oyo Governor, Makinde May Be Worse Than Former Governor Ajimobi—Activist, Deji Adeyanju

Human rights activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has condemned the directive by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, that local government chairpersons in the state must seek approval before spending above N2 million.

Adeyanju on his Twitter page, said such a decision by the state government is unconstitutional.

Seyi Makinde

He added that if it was true such a directive was given, it would prove people who claim that the previous administration of the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi was better than the present one as right.

He said, "The purported order given by Seyi Makinde to LG Chairs in Oyo State not to spend above N2m without authorization is unconstitutional, null and void. If true, it only proves that Makinde is worse than Ajimobi."

Governor Seyi Makinde had asked local government chairmen to get approval before embarking on any project exceeding N2 million, from the Commissioner For Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that he also said any of the chairmen who intended to execute a project worth N10 million should get formal approval from him before starting the project.

This was contained in administrative procedure for all local government councils and local council development areas of the state.

"Chairmen shall have approved spending limit of N500,000 on recurrent expenditure at a time. All contracts exceeding N2 million shall be considered by the Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters.

"Expenditure exceeding N10 million are to be referred to the Executive Governor through the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs. Chairmen are authorised to draw a maximum of N1 million as security votes," a notice said.

It was learnt that the procedure was the one reportedly delaying the state elected Local Government Chairmen from executing some of their major projects in their council areas.

The procedure said security vote can only be spent generally towards enhancing security of the local government.

The local government chairmen were also mandated to render quarterly returns of the actual income and expenditure of their local government to the state government through the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Lawal.