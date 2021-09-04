Atiku, Murray-Bruce Condemn Murder Of Sowore’s Brother, Urge Government To Arrest Perpetrators

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the murder of Olajide Sowore, brother of human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, on his Facebook page, said his brother was shot dead by suspected herdsmen and kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he was studying Pharmacy.

Felix Olajide Sowore

In reaction, Atiku expressed his condolences and urged the government to arrest the perpetrators.

“I just received news of the reported killing of Mr Olajide Sowore, a student of Igbinedion University and the immediate younger brother of human rights activist, @YeleSowore. His death, and indeed the killings and daily abductions of innocent citizens, saddens me.

“Every death diminishes our humanity. My sincere condolences to the Sowore family and his friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Also, a former Senator, Ben Murray Bruce wrote Twitter: “Sincere condolences to the Sowore family and loved ones over the death of Olajide Sowore, a student of pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Edo State.

“I urge the government to spare no resources in bringing his killers to book. May his soul rest in peace.”