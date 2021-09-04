Don’t Vote Party That Takes Joy In Killing Us – Southern Kaduna Union Warns Residents

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union has urged its members and the entire Kaduna State residents to vote wisely on Saturday (today) in the local government elections.

SOKAPU urges people not to vote the party that has subjected them to killings, humiliation, and inflicted them with pains.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President of the group Jonathan Asake and made available to SaharaReporters by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat on Friday.

The statement reads, “Saturday the 4th of September, 2021, the local government elections will be conducted to elect Chairmen and Councillors across the 23 LGAs of our dear state, Kaduna.

“As you are aware, SOKAPU is a non-partisan organisation, but we are interested in good governance that will bring development not only to Southern Kaduna but to the entire state and Nigeria. So when you go out to vote tomorrow, be guided by the following:

“Mobilise and come out en masse to vote. After you have voted, don't leave, stay and protect your votes and ensure that they are counted and recorded correctly.

“Remember, even though you are voting for individuals, they represent their political parties as well. So a vote for any individual is a vote for their political party. Don't vote for a Party that manipulates our diversity to cause disunity.

“Don't vote for a party that abandoned our people and encouraged insecurity, kidnappings and collection of ransom, the massacre of our people, displacement of our people into IDP camps, destruction of our farmlands, and occupation of our homelands.

“Don't vote for that party that didn't create chiefdoms for our people but instead, is eager to balkanised them, downgrade our chiefs, change the names of our Chiefdoms without our consent, and humiliated our Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, elders and leaders.

“Don't vote for a party that takes pleasure in demolishing our homes and business premises without following due process or providing alternatives.

“Don't vote for a party that unduly and mercilessly sacks Civil Servants and Teachers without paying them their disengagement benefits.

“Don't vote for the party that takes pleasure in jailing anyone opposed to their draconian style of governance.

“Don't vote for a party that promotes non-adherence to the rule of law. Don't vote for a Party that is enslaving future generations by recklessly taking loans without any meaningful amenities or infrastructural development in our communities.

“Let's protect our votes, let's protect southern Kaduna, let's protect Kaduna and our future by voting rightly and wisely. God bless you all and may God continue to bless Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State and entire Nigeria.”