Ghana Deports Nigerian Singer, Bella Shmurda For Attacking Doctor Who Announced His COVID-19 Result

The “Cash App” hit maker was deported alongside two others namely Ramsey Omeofe and Jubreel Abimbola while they were also fined GH¢2,000 each.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

The Adjabeng Circuit Court sitting in Accra, Ghana, has ordered the deportation of Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, from Ghana after he was found guilty of attacking a doctor with a fork while in quarantine at the MPlaza Hotel in Accra.

The “Cash App” hit maker was deported alongside two others namely Ramsey Omeofe and Jubreel Abimbola while they were also fined GH¢2,000 each.

The court also banned the singer, whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, and his colleagues from travelling to Ghana for a period of three months.

Bella Shmurda and the two others were said to have become agitated and attacked the doctor after being put into quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19.

It is understood that the trio were quarantined upon arrival in Ghana as mandated during the pandemic and underwent COVID tests.

They were quarantined at the MPlaza hotel in Accra and had their swabs taken and reportedly tested positive for the virus which meant they had to remain in quarantine.

Apparently rankled and agitated that the development would disrupt their visit to Ghana, they reportedly attacked the doctor who delivered the news to them with a fork.

The attack, it was gathered, was part of an alleged plot by the trio to escape from quarantine.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Apostle Suleman Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Nollywood Actress Twice, Paying Her N500,000
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Exclusive Tinubu’s Health Worsens After Several Surgeries As Reps’ Speaker, Gbajabiamila Joins Political Tourists To London
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Seven Christian Pilgrims In Bauchi Barred From Travelling Over Refusal To Take COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Abubakar And Nadabo Energy For N761m Fuel Subsidy Scam
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Scandal Jonathan’s Campaign Chief, Others Divert N155bn Crude Oil Money To ‘Corrupt Zambian Officials’
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Christianity TB Joshua Goes To Trial For The Deaths Of 116 People In Church Building Collapse
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Investigate Murder Of Sowore's Brother To Douse Suspicion Of Complicity — Okei Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Protests In Ibadan As Residents Insist On ‘No Meter, No Payment’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Three Bayelsa Youths Feared Dead As Security Operatives Open Fire On Protesters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Killing Of Olajide Sowore: What Do Fulani Terrorists Want? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics Atiku, Murray-Bruce Condemn Murder Of Sowore’s Brother, Urge Government To Arrest Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Killers Of Olajide Sowore Will Be Brought To Justice — Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Must Face Justice – Shehu Sani Condemns Shocking Murder
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta How Female Activist In Ken Saro Wiwa’s Community Is Empowering Women In Oil-Polluted Niger Delta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: What Akeredolu, Fayemi, Amosun Told Tinubu About His 2023 Presidential Ambition During Visit To London
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad