How Female Activist In Ken Saro Wiwa’s Community Is Empowering Women In Oil-Polluted Niger Delta

Spills from the company are responsible for wiping out many areas in the Niger Delta region with women the worst hit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

Martha Agbani, a 46-year-old Nigerian activist, is helping communities whose lands and mangroves were destroyed by spills from the subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, the dominant oil company in Ogoniland.

Spills from the company are responsible for wiping out many areas in the Niger Delta region with women the worst hit.

Martha Agbani with women workers from Ogoniland, an area of the Niger Delta ravaged by oil industry pollution, as they plant mangrove seeds. Yagazie Emezi for The New York Times

After two oil spills in 2007 and 2008 killed off thousands of acres of mangrove forests near the village of Bodo, Shell agreed to compensate the community, clean up the oil and replant.

Agbani took the gauntlet to establish a nursery to grow hundreds of thousands of mangrove plants to sell to the company by empowering women of the region in the process.

In Ogoniland, men often go deep-sea fishing, but women traditionally stay close to shore, collecting crustaceans for their thick, fragrant soups or to sell.

But speaking with New York Times, the activist said when there are no mangroves and thus no shellfish to harvest, the women "now depend solely on men.”

Agbani explained that the initiative was aimed at helping women become relevant.

She said, "I need to help my women to stand. Women were always crying. Women were victims of so many things. I need to help my women to stand.

“That over-dependence has been leading to a lot of violence, too. You are there just to serve the man. We have a lot of motivation. We feel they’ve not really understood what it means, restoring the environment.”

Agbani had worked for years for the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, set up in 1990 in response to the environmental destruction of the ecologically delicate area by multinational oil companies.

The activist said she was inspired by her mother and the work of the activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, Ogoniland’s greatest hero, who was executed by the Nigerian government under the military dictator Sani Abacha in 1995.

According to her, she was a teenager when Saro-Wiwa was arrested.

“People were running helter-skelter. Soldiers got into the communities. In Bori, they were shooting. People were on the rampage," she said.

That experience, the activist said, made her want to fight for her people, adding that while there were many organisations focused on the ravaged environment, few looked at the rights of women, who suffered disproportionately from the effects of oil pollution.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Niger Delta Stop Your Divide-and-Rule Antics – Niger Delta Elders Tackle Buhari Regime Over Release Of Pay Slips Given To Amnesty Leaders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Agip Pipeline Bombing Arrested, Nigerian Military Says
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Soldiers Lay Siege To Town Associated With Tompolo, Arrest Seven
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Niger Delta Avengers Threatens To Attack 7 Governors, Military Bases, Police Stations
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Three Agip Staff Killed In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Avengers Deny Meeting With Dalung At Oporoza; Leadership Of Oporoza Deny Receiving Dalung
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Nigerian Army’s Stray Bullet Kills Nine-year-old Girl During Kaduna Polls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Stop Your Divide-and-Rule Antics – Niger Delta Elders Tackle Buhari Regime Over Release Of Pay Slips Given To Amnesty Leaders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Terrorists Despite Repenting Should Be Prosecuted — Senator Ndume
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Condemns Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Violence Mars Kaduna Elections As Hoodlums Snatch 41 Voting Machines, Assault Electoral Officers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Killing Of Olajide Sowore: What Do Fulani Terrorists Want? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Pastor Adeboye Sells Off Helicopter Over Maintenance Cost Worth N123million
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Investigate Murder Of Sowore's Brother To Douse Suspicion Of Complicity — Okei Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Protests In Ibadan As Residents Insist On ‘No Meter, No Payment’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Three Bayelsa Youths Feared Dead As Security Operatives Open Fire On Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad