Pastor Adeboye Sells Off Helicopter Over Maintenance Cost Worth N123million

It was stated that the helicopter was purchased in September 2020 to ferry the Pastor and other officials of the church across the world for the preaching of the gospel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reportedly sold his helicopter with registration marking 5NEAA.

The helicopter was, however, suspended from flying by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in April 2021 over alleged expired documents and spare parts which needed to be replaced.

According to Church Gist, the total cost of maintaining the helicopter for a single month was about $300,000 (N123 million).

This has caused the renowned gospel preacher to sell off the aircraft, the news site reported.

It was also stated that the managers of the aircraft charged $50,000 (N20 million) monthly for Nav charges.

It was gathered that the 79-year-old man of God has resorted to using the helicopter belonging to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church for his missionary travels.

Meanwhile, Oyedepo had said that God showed him wings in April 1982 indicative that the ministry he was called to pastor will be operating with ‘aircrafts’. This has led the Living Faith Church to own a hangar to manage her aircraft in order to further reduce the costs of running these aircraft.

