Violence Mars Kaduna Elections As Hoodlums Snatch 41 Voting Machines, Assault Electoral Officers

The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission Saratu Audu-Dikko has said about 41 electronic voting machines were snatched during the election on Saturday which turned violent in some areas.

In Giwa and Igabi local government areas of the state, hoodlums vandalised not less than 11 electronic voting machines during the council polls.

Audu-Dikko said electoral officers were assaulted by the hoodlums who carted away some election materials, Cable reports.

“Thirty EVMs were carted away at Kwarau in Igabi local government, with two destroyed, while nine others at Panhauya in Giwa local government, were equally vandalised,” she said.

“The hoodlums also carted away election materials and assaulted the driver and staff of the commission conveying the materials.”

The chairman also stated that some other staff of the commission, including ad-hoc staff, were also assaulted in the aforementioned areas.

Earlier, the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed concern over the low turnout of voters during the election.

Speaking after casting his vote at the Ungwan Sarkin polling unit 001 in the Kaduna north local government area, el-Rufai attributed the low turnout to the late arrival of some of the election materials.

He, however, said there was a vast improvement in the election process compared to that of 2018.

According to El-Rufai, the electronic voting machine makes it impossible for voters to indulge in multiple voting.

He said the APC does not have to win everywhere, adding that the party has worked for the people of the state.

“You activate the voting machine with your voter’s card once you have been accredited. The whole process takes less than 15 seconds; it’s very quick and efficient and you see your ballot paper being printed,” he said.