Violence Mars Kaduna Elections As Hoodlums Snatch 41 Voting Machines, Assault Electoral Officers

In Giwa and Igabi local government areas of the state, hoodlums vandalised not less than 11 electronic voting machines during the council polls.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission Saratu Audu-Dikko has said about 41 electronic voting machines were snatched during the election on Saturday which turned violent in some areas. 

In Giwa and Igabi local government areas of the state, hoodlums vandalised not less than 11 electronic voting machines during the council polls.

Audu-Dikko said electoral officers were assaulted by the hoodlums who carted away some election materials, Cable reports.

“Thirty EVMs were carted away at Kwarau in Igabi local government, with two destroyed, while nine others at Panhauya in Giwa local government, were equally vandalised,” she said.

“The hoodlums also carted away election materials and assaulted the driver and staff of the commission conveying the materials.”

The chairman also stated that some other staff of the commission, including ad-hoc staff, were also assaulted in the aforementioned areas.

Earlier, the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed concern over the low turnout of voters during the election.

Speaking after casting his vote at the Ungwan Sarkin polling unit 001 in the Kaduna north local government area, el-Rufai attributed the low turnout to the late arrival of some of the election materials.

He, however, said there was a vast improvement in the election process compared to that of 2018.

According to El-Rufai, the electronic voting machine makes it impossible for voters to indulge in multiple voting.

He said the APC does not have to win everywhere, adding that the party has worked for the people of the state.

“You activate the voting machine with your voter’s card once you have been accredited. The whole process takes less than 15 seconds; it’s very quick and efficient and you see your ballot paper being printed,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Nigerian Army’s Stray Bullet Kills Nine-year-old Girl During Kaduna Polls
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: How Shehu Sani's Senatorial Ticket Was 'Sold For $2m' To Oshiomhole Through Farouk Adamu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections 'Campaign, Not Calumny' And Four Other Things As INEC Lifts Ban On Politics
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Books Abiola’s Wife Reveals Why Jonathan Lost To Buhari In 2015, Blasts Former President
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections 75 Political Parties Threaten To Boycott 2019 Polls
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections PDP Presidential Rally Latest Form Of MMM In Town, Say Arewa Youth Group
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Some Boko Haram Terrorists Despite Repenting Should Be Prosecuted — Senator Ndume
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Two Nigerian Men Arrested In India For Raping Tech Woman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Stop Your Divide-and-Rule Antics – Niger Delta Elders Tackle Buhari Regime Over Release Of Pay Slips Given To Amnesty Leaders
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Nigerian Army’s Stray Bullet Kills Nine-year-old Girl During Kaduna Polls
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Condemns Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Pastor Adeboye Sells Off Helicopter Over Maintenance Cost Worth N123million
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Killing Of Olajide Sowore: What Do Fulani Terrorists Want? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Investigate Murder Of Sowore's Brother To Douse Suspicion Of Complicity — Okei Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Protests In Ibadan As Residents Insist On ‘No Meter, No Payment’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Three Bayelsa Youths Feared Dead As Security Operatives Open Fire On Protesters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad