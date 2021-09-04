You Were Assassinated By Everything That’s Not Right – Activist, Sowore Pens Emotional Tribute To Younger Brother Killed By Herdsmen

Sowore, in an emotional tribute to Olajide who was killed by herdsmen in the Okada area of Edo State on Saturday, added that his younger brother was assassinated by everything that was not right.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has described his younger brother, Felix Olajide Sowore, as an out-of-the-box thinker who created his own genre of music.

Sowore, in an emotional tribute to Olajide who was killed by herdsmen in the Okada area of Edo State on Saturday, added that his younger brother was assassinated by everything that was not right.

SaharaReporters had reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen shot dead Felix Olajide at Okada area in the Ovia North-East Local government area of Edo State.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, threw the family into mourning.

The deceased was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University before the unfortunate incident.

The Okada Divisional Police Officer confirmed that Felix was murdered in cold blood by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

In a tribute, Sowore, said, “I have VERY SAD NEWS! My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye! This act in itself will not delay their day of justice. I travelled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. Magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy; you, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out. You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created you own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet!”

SaharaReporters had in February reported how youth leaders in Edo State issued a 14-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their communities, owing to the killings and violence perpetrated by suspected killer herders.

Around same time, aggrieved women in Uromi, Edo, had protested the rising cases of attacks, rituals and kidnappings by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The women had blocked some major roads in the community, alleging that they were constantly being harassed and intimidated by the herdsmen.

They had lamented that they had lost fortunes as a result of the destructive activities of cows belonging to the herdsmen, noting that they were no longer safe.

According to them, the solution to the problem is for Fulani herdsmen to leave the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 19, Others Missing In Fresh Attacks On Niger State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Video Shows Bandits In Military, Police Uniforms Celebrating, Claiming Victory Over Buhari-led Government With Heavy Gunshots
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Telcos To Shut Down Mobile Phone Services In Zamfara As Bandits Take Over State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
News Investigate Murder Of Sowore's Brother To Douse Suspicion Of Complicity — Okei Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
News Protests In Ibadan As Residents Insist On ‘No Meter, No Payment’
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Three Bayelsa Youths Feared Dead As Security Operatives Open Fire On Protesters
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Opinion Killing Of Olajide Sowore: What Do Fulani Terrorists Want? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Politics Atiku, Murray-Bruce Condemn Murder Of Sowore’s Brother, Urge Government To Arrest Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Killers Of Olajide Sowore Will Be Brought To Justice — Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Must Face Justice – Shehu Sani Condemns Shocking Murder
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Niger Delta How Female Activist In Ken Saro Wiwa’s Community Is Empowering Women In Oil-Polluted Niger Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: What Akeredolu, Fayemi, Amosun Told Tinubu About His 2023 Presidential Ambition During Visit To London
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad