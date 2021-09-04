You Were Assassinated By Everything That’s Not Right – Activist, Sowore Pens Emotional Tribute To Younger Brother Killed By Herdsmen

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has described his younger brother, Felix Olajide Sowore, as an out-of-the-box thinker who created his own genre of music.

Sowore, in an emotional tribute to Olajide who was killed by herdsmen in the Okada area of Edo State on Saturday, added that his younger brother was assassinated by everything that was not right.

SaharaReporters had reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen shot dead Felix Olajide at Okada area in the Ovia North-East Local government area of Edo State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, threw the family into mourning.

The deceased was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University before the unfortunate incident.

The Okada Divisional Police Officer confirmed that Felix was murdered in cold blood by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

In a tribute, Sowore, said, “I have VERY SAD NEWS! My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye! This act in itself will not delay their day of justice. I travelled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. Magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy; you, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out. You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created you own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet!”

SaharaReporters had in February reported how youth leaders in Edo State issued a 14-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their communities, owing to the killings and violence perpetrated by suspected killer herders.

Around same time, aggrieved women in Uromi, Edo, had protested the rising cases of attacks, rituals and kidnappings by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The women had blocked some major roads in the community, alleging that they were constantly being harassed and intimidated by the herdsmen.

They had lamented that they had lost fortunes as a result of the destructive activities of cows belonging to the herdsmen, noting that they were no longer safe.

According to them, the solution to the problem is for Fulani herdsmen to leave the area.