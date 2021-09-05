Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Orders Indefinite Discontinuation Of 30 Boarding Schools Over Fear Of Bandits

A statement from the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson, stated that the closure, which takes effect from September 6, 2021, will affect 30 out of the 34 boarding (junior) secondary schools in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2021

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has ordered the closure of 30 boarding schools in the state, due to security concerns.

A statement from the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson, stated that the closure, which takes effect from September 6, 2021, will affect 30 out of the 34 boarding (junior) secondary schools in the state.

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The statement further revealed that the move was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of the students in view of the rampant abduction of school students in northern Nigeria.

The four schools exempted by the order are Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yola; General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola; Special School, Jada and Special School, Mubi. 

"The Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state, have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021. From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

"The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Special School, Jada and Special School, Mubi.

"This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students' tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.

"All students from the affected schools are to be placed to the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas.

"Stakeholders, PTA (Parent-Teacher Association), ANCOPS (All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Public Schools) and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy," the statement read in part. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity 13-year-old Student Shot By Bandits Narrates How He Escaped Abduction In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct District Head With PhD At Gunpoint In Niger
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Katsina Lawmaker’s Wife, Children
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 17 Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Village
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Student Union Leader In Kaduna, Injure Others
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Olajide's Murder, A Sad Event—Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Commiserates With Sowore Family
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
International Taliban Order University Women In Afghanistan To Wear Niqab, Cover Their Faces
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Mali Like Nigeria's Lawless Secret Police, Mali's Anti-Terror Police Storm Jail To Free Commander Detained For 'Crushing' Protesters
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News UPDATE: Two Shot During Heavy Gunfire Near Guinea's Presidential Palace Amid Coup d'état Fears
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Kaduna Polytechnic Expels 85 Students Over Examination Malpractice, Misconducts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Senator Appoints 18 Aides In One Day 'To Curb Unemployment' In His Area
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Drugs Anti-Drug Agency Nabs Nigerian Graduate Importing Drug-Laced Candies From UK
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 13-year-old Student Shot By Bandits Narrates How He Escaped Abduction In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Panic In Ogun Community As Robbers Write Ahead Of Planned Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Family Not Aware Of Any Investigation Into Brutal Killing Of My Brother—Activist, Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fear Of Military Coup Hits Guinea As Heavy Gunfire Is Reported Near Presidential Palace
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad