Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Orders Indefinite Discontinuation Of 30 Boarding Schools Over Fear Of Bandits

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has ordered the closure of 30 boarding schools in the state, due to security concerns.

A statement from the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson, stated that the closure, which takes effect from September 6, 2021, will affect 30 out of the 34 boarding (junior) secondary schools in the state.

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The statement further revealed that the move was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of the students in view of the rampant abduction of school students in northern Nigeria.

The four schools exempted by the order are Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yola; General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola; Special School, Jada and Special School, Mubi.

"The Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state, have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021. From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

"The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Special School, Jada and Special School, Mubi.

"This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students' tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.

"All students from the affected schools are to be placed to the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas.

"Stakeholders, PTA (Parent-Teacher Association), ANCOPS (All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Public Schools) and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy," the statement read in part.