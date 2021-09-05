BREAKING: Gunmen Break Into Home In Nigeria's Capital City, Abduct Woman, Teenage Daughters

Oladapo's abducted daughters were identified as Moyo, 17, and Glory, 14.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2021

A woman, Mrs Bukola Oladapo, 45, and two of her daughters have been abducted at Pegi community in the Kuje area council of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city. 

SaharaReporters Media

According to a resident identified as Abednego, the incident happened around 1:04 am on Sunday.

He told Daily Trust the kidnappers, armed with AK-47 rifles, scaled the fence of the victims’ house at a resettlement area in the community and forced the doors open.

The chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, (PECDA), Mr Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the abduction of the woman and her daughters to the newspaper on the phone.

“It is quite worrisome that Pegi, Kuje is being targeted by kidnappers and security agencies are not doing much,” he said.

It was learnt that the woman’s husband, Pastor Gabriel Oladapo, was not in Abuja when the gunmen attacked and kidnapped members of his family.

The spokesman for the FCT police command, ASP Daniel Y Ndiparya, confirmed the incident, saying efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims

“Efforts are being made by the command to ensure the victims are rescued,” he said. 

SaharaReporters, New York

