Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police

Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern, has joined other Nigerians and groups to condemn the killing of Felix Olajide Sowore, younger brother to human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, who was killed during an attack by suspected kidnappers in Edo State.

MURIC described the killing of the Pharmacy student of the Igbinedion University, Edo State, as one which depicted that young brains in the country were being wasted in a heartless and inexplicable manner.

MURIC director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, while expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, therefore, charged police operatives to carry out an immediate investigation to reveal the identities of the killers.

He noted that the assailants, who also abducted five other persons in the process, were currently at large but should be unveiled and the long arms of the law must catch up on them.

In a statement on Saturday, MURIC said, “We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) hereby strongly condemn the killing of Felix Olajide Sowore. What is the crime of this student? Why must our young brains be wasted in this manner? This is one killing too many. We call on the Edo Police Command to find his killers without delay.

“This kind of tragedy should not be happening around this time. We are not unaware of the travails of the victim’s senior brother in the hands of security agencies. It saddens our hearts to learn of this heart-breaking calamity around this time. The police must therefore go all out for Felix’s assailants.

“This killing must be condemned by all right-thinking Nigerians. It is a heinous crime. It is wicked, heartless and inexplicable. The killers can run but they cannot hide. The long arms of the law must catch them.

“Our hearts bleed for the Sowore family at this time. We pray that Almighty God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss. We console the indefatigable activist, Omoyele Sowore. We salute his doggedness and ask him to take heart. It is not over until it is over. May the killers of Felix never find peace.”