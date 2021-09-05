Human Rights Activist, Sowore Identifies Two Types Of Murderers Who Brutally Killed His Brother, Olajide

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has explained the kind of pressure that pushed his younger brother, Olajide Sowore to be out early when he was shot dead along the Lagos-Benin Expressway on Saturday.

In an interview session on Zoom with Toyin Falola on Sunday, Sowore said Olajide was under pressure to provide for the needs of the huge family which was what prompted the deceased to be on the road as early as 6 am.

Omoyele Sowore

Sowore stated that he is from a family of 19 and since the death of their father, he (Sowore) had been the one taking care of his younger siblings.

He, however, said his incarceration by the Nigerian government pushed the pressure to the shoulders of Olajide, who was brutally murdered on Saturday.

Sowore stated this while reacting to the heart-felt condolence messages expressed by participants at the Zoom life session.

He said: “Thank you very much to everyone who reached out. At this stage, the crime has two suspects, the first murderer is the primary murderer, the state and we know them. The second murderers are those we have not found, but we know they work on behalf of the state.

”I also want to make something known today that I am the first son with 16 siblings and I used to be the shield over everyone but since I was held up here in Abuja after the kidnap from Lagos on August 12, 2019, and eventually kept in open prison here in Abuja, the pressure on my brother to cater for the younger ones led him to be driving around twice between the school and his businesses on that very dangerous road.

”Otherwise, I don't think my brother would be on the road at 6am had it not been that he was under pressure to cater for our younger ones and the needs of the family.

“He automatically became the breadwinner of our huge family and he discharged his duties creditably well.”

Some of the condolence messages sent to Sowore are included below:

Tola Oshunuga, a member of the Coalition for Revolution said: “It should be noted that Jide was himself a gentleman but also a fighter in his own right. That he went back to school to start afresh a Pharmacy degree at age 47 after establishing a thriving business and a foundation.

“I was also happy to hear (Obadiah) Mailafia (former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria) requesting an independent investigation. This shows the critical situation of security in our country.

“Let's all prevail on the government that Sowore be allowed to go home and stand in place for the burial. We urge you all to call on government and ensure this."

Ola Olukanmi said: “Olajide Sowore is speaking to us right now not to relent in ensuring an end comes to these incessant killings. I'm calling on all Nigerians to please stand up, let's put an end to these killings. Our legislators are there doing nothing.

“They see these things happening day and night, we need to remove this terrorist-in-chief from office so people can move freely in the country."

Ogunleye Lawrence stated: “I was scared this incident could cause discouragement, the urge to quit the struggle.

“Your message, ideology, and what you're doing is getting to the minds of people. This is not the time to quit. This is a sad incident."

Professor Oyeniyi Bukola said: ”Hold fast that which you believe, remember that young man, what he had in mind, please hold fast. I know you right from NANS. I salute your courage, please hold fast."

Ugo Nwokeji said: “I was sad but... when something like this happens, we suspect the worst. My heart goes out to your family. The fact that you're here today with us on this forum, shows that you are unbreakable and that gives us more hope, encourages us, and even shows the enemy that you are unbreakable.

“This is very good to have you here today. This calls for reflection. How long is it going to continue? The people who killed your brother have been killing people but they have now been referred to as government militia.

“If this is something deliberate, what the rest of us will be asking is why should this happen. Even if it's an assassination, it's troublesome... or even Fulani herdsmen killing, this is the time for reflection.

“We have to begin to think more clearly that this is coming home, no one is safe."

Akwasi Aidoo, a popular Ghanaian poet said: “I just want to share with you the concept of humanity among the Akan people of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire

“According to the Akan people, we as humans have three parts, the body given to us by our parents which is why we often look like them (one of them).

“The second part is the soul and it is given by the Almighty God and that never dies, it goes back to him. The third part is the legacy of the person and that is a divine social contract we sign with the Almighty.

“The legacy never dies, it is what is left behind. I think from what has been said today, clearly, your brother has left behind a huge unforgettable legacy, let's keep going, let's keep the legacy alive."