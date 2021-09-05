Nigerian Government Condemns Guinea Coup, Demands Immediate Return To Democracy

The Nigerian Government has condemned the coup that ousted the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, describing it as a violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government therefore called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order.

President Buhari

Guinea’s special forces on Sunday said they had captured the president and “dissolved” the country’s institutions.

In a statement, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Esther Sunsuwa, said, “The Nigerian Government is saddened by the apparent coup d’état that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS

Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind this coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property.” the statement read.