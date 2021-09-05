Olajide's Murder, A Sad Event—Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Commiserates With Sowore Family

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has joined several other prominent Nigerians to condemn the brutal murder of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Olajide was murdered in cold blood by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday in the Okada area of Edo State.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Before his death, he was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.

In a statement on Sunday by Richard Olatunde, his chief press secretary, Akeredolu commiserated with the deceased's family over the unfortunate incident.

The statement quoted the governor as describing "Olajide's death as a sad event" while expressing his "heartfelt condolences to the entire family, particularly, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Akin Sowore, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area" of the state.

The governor expressed hope that God will heal the nation and grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.