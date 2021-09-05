Panic In Ogun Community As Robbers Write Ahead Of Planned Attack

Residents of Olosan community in Leme, Abeokuta, Ogun State have received letters from robbers informing them of a planned attack on the community.

The residents have since been living in anxiety following the residents pasted by the robbers on walls around the community.

They warned of dire consequences if the community informs the police.

In the notice, the gang, which described itself as ‘Oga Oga’ meaning ‘Master of masters,’ threatened to kill residents who fail to keep money for them (robbers) in readiness of the impending robbery, Premium Times reports.

The notice typed out in Yoruba read: "Important notice to residents of Olosan community.

"We the boss of bosses are coming to greet you in no distant time; if you like, report to the police, that does not concern us. Whoever we visit that refuses to give a good amount of money to us, shall be killed or the person may even lose their money and life."

Since the notice was pasted, residents have been anxious, returning home early and locking their doors by 8 p.m.

It was gathered that the Community Development Association has engaged vigilantes who patrol at night. Some of the residents have also engaged guards to safeguard their homes and properties.

The chairman of the community, who identified himself as Alhaji Ajetokun, said the notice by the unknown robbers took them unawares.

He said the police have been informed and the area is being patrolled at night by a police team.

“In the morning we saw the notice pasted around our area on walls and we became worried and as a result, we have reported to the police and they have been patrolling this environment together with our landlords.

“Please, help us beg them (the robbers), we don’t have money, please. We do not suspect anyone at the moment but they should please let us continue to live our lives in peace,” he said.