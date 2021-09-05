Why Nigeria Is Not Fit To Be Called A Nation Again—Central Bank Ex-Deputy Governor, Mailafia

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadaiah Mailafia has said Nigeria is not fit to be called a nation because of the many actors in control.

The former CBN governor said grace has left Nigeria, reducing the country to the most terrorised and impoverished country in the world.

Mailafia stated this at the Reconciliation House in Akure, Ondo State, during a symposium organised by Forum for Good Governance, of the Towards Revival for All Nations (TRANS 21).

The former CBN governor who spoke on the ‘The Role of the Church in Nation Building’, alleged that there is an ongoing plan to "islamise and Fulanise" Nigeria.

He noted that Boko Haram terrorists now control over half of Niger State, and that Abuja will be easily overrun should they fully take over Niger.

He said, “Nigeria has fallen from the grace to the most terrorised nation in the world. Nigeria cannot be described as a nation because the power is not concentrated in the hands of government alone. There are other blocs that now have power of coersion."

“The kind of Islam that is coming from Sahara is dangerous. They want to take over your land and enslave you. Christians must rise to protect it.

“In the North East alone, more than 3,000 churches have been destroyed, more than 400 priests and pastors have been killed. And there is a pattern that is reserved only for Christians, and that is beheading,” he said.