BREAKING: After SaharaReporters' Story, Police Release Dunamis Schoolteacher Who Sued Pastor Enenche, Wife, Others For Illegal Dismissal

The police have released Igoche Ada, a dismissed staff member of Destiny Academy, who was detained over a lawsuit instituted against the Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche and his wife, Becky.

Ada's lawyer, Aondo, disclosed this in a short statement to SaharaReporters on Monday.

The development comes days after SaharaReporters exclusively reported that the police had detained Ada.

He wrote: “My gratitude to you for your timely intervention to fight for the common man and further stand for the truth. My client was released sequel to the headlines. So grateful."

Last Wednesday, operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja, arrested Ada after he sued Enenche and his wife for allegedly dismissing him illegally over “flimsy allegations.”

He was arrested at his apartment inside the church building in Lugbe and taken away in handcuffs.

“He has just been arrested by a team of police officers at his apartment inside the Dunamis Church, Lugbe and taken to the Force headquarters handcuffed.

“He was earlier accused of flimsy allegations of molesting all the female students of Destiny Academy, a school owned by the church. So he approached the police authorities to investigate and the report exonerated him to which he sued the church before the National Industrial Court, Abuja claiming N220 million.

“He presently has been detained by the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) of the FCT Command,” a source told SaharaReporters at the time.

Ada had filed a suit at the National Industrial Court in Abuja urging the court to declare his dismissal from the school as null and void, malicious, wrongful, unconstitutional and illegal.

“A Declaration that the 1st defendant acting through the 2nd defendant wrongfully and unconditionally dismissed the claimant from its employment,” the court documents read.

“A declaration that the claimant’s summary dismissal by the defendant is null and void, malicious, wrongful, unconstitutional and illegal.

“A declaration that the letter of dismissal/release from service is unlawful, null and void and the employment of the claimant is still subsisting.

“An order directing the defendant jointly and/or separately to pay all salaries, emolument, allowances and every other entitlement accruing to the claimant from 1st of May, 2021 to the day of judgement including interest at the rate of 25% per annum.

“The sum of N200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) being general and aggravated damages suffered as a result of the wrongful, illegal, unconstitutional dismissal/termination of Employment.

“The cost of N20,000,000 (Twenty Million Naira) as the cost of litigation."