Cleric Warns Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Over Second-term Ambition, Says 'Forget About Politics Now'

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of an impending crisis in his political ambition.

The cleric warned that Sanwo-Olu should forget politics for now and re-strategise because there are forces waiting to rain nemesis on him due to his second term ambition.

Ayodele disclosed this a statement issued by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He commended the governor for his good works in the state but warned that those who are close to him will be used against his second-term ambition.

“Sanwo-Olu's second-term crisis will begin, he should forget politics now and strategise, some forces are waiting to rain nemesis on him.

“His ambition is under threat. People eating, dining with him will stand against him,” he said.

The clergyman also warned that some traditional rulers in the state would become irrelevant.

He said the Oba Of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu should be watchful as he foresees a serious crisis in his kingdom and health.

“Some very prominent traditional stools and rulers will become irrelevant and be scrapped in the nearest future.

“The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu should also be mindful of crisis in his kingdom. I see him having challenges in his health, let him pray to God,” he added.

He further revealed that Lagos State will be divided into five states in the nearest future.