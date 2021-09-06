Kaduna Election: Why Peoples Democratic Party Defeated My Party, APC In My Polling Unit—Governor El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has declared that the e-voting machines were not manipulated by the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the recently concluded local government election in the state.

He stated that the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) victory in his polling unit during the local government elections, was proof that the APC did not tamper with the e-voting machine.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

While speaking on Monday during a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, El-Rufai said the election results revealed that people are aware of the performances of elected officials in the state hence, making their various choices.

He said, “Those that reported that the machines were programmed were ashamed when it was reported that APC lost in my polling unit. People were laughing that I lost my polling unit, but it is democracy that won.

“I’m not on the ballot, so it is not a referendum on me, it is a referendum on the councillor and the performance of the chairman of the local council.

“The loss of my polling unit shows that we did not programme these machines; we did not influence our independent electoral commission, and the whole thing has worked very well.”

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union had stylishly urged its members and the entire Kaduna State residents not to vote for the party in power - APC - in the election.

The group urged people not to vote the party that has allegedly subjected them to killings, humiliation, and inflicted pains on them.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President of the group Jonathan Asake and made available to SaharaReporters by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat on Friday.

The statement read, “Saturday the 4th of September, 2021, the local government elections will be conducted to elect Chairmen and Councillors across the 23 LGAs of our dear state, Kaduna.

“As you are aware, SOKAPU is a non-partisan organisation, but we are interested in good governance that will bring development not only to Southern Kaduna but to the entire state and Nigeria. So when you go out to vote tomorrow, be guided by the following:

“Mobilise and come out en masse to vote. After you have voted, don't leave, stay and protect your votes and ensure that they are counted and recorded correctly.

“Remember, even though you are voting for individuals, they represent their political parties as well. So a vote for any individual is a vote for their political party. Don't vote for a Party that manipulates our diversity to cause disunity.

“Don't vote for a party that abandoned our people and encouraged insecurity, kidnappings and collection of ransom, the massacre of our people, displacement of our people into IDPs' camps, destruction of our farmlands, and occupation of our homelands.

“Don't vote for that party that didn't create chiefdoms for our people but instead, is eager to balkanised them, downgrade our chiefs, change the names of our Chiefdoms without our consent, and humiliated our Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, elders and leaders."