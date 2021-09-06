Olajide Sowore’s Death Is Irreparable Loss – Igbinedion University

The management of Igbinedion University in Okada, Edo State has described the death of Olajide Felix Sowore, brother of human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, as an irreparable loss.

This was made known in statement on the university’s website yesterday, noting that available records showed that late Olajide, while a student, exhibited good conduct and excellent performance in his studies.

Felix Olajide Sowore

“The management, staff and students of Igbinedion University, Okada, received with a deep sense of loss the news of the unfortunate death of Mr Olajide Sowore, a 200-Level Pharmacy student of the university. Late Olajide died from gunshot injuries sustained after he ran into the hands of suspected kidnappers at Isiuwa Community, along the Lagos-Benin expressway on 4th September 2021.

“Records available showed that the late Olajide, while a student, exhibited good conduct and excellent performance in his studies. He was such an amiable and mature gentleman, with lots of promise.

“The entire University community mourns this great loss and also commiserates with the family of late Mr Sowore at this trying moment while praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement noted.