Sunday Igboho Blows Hot From Beninese Prison In Leaked Audio, Lambasts His Lawyer For 'Disrespecting Him'

The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly known as Sunday Igboho, has berated one of his lawyers, Ibrahim Salami, for allegedly disrespecting him.

In a leaked audio obtained by SaharaReporters, Ighoho claimed the lawyer abandoned him and kept him waiting for over 15 minutes while speaking to someone else.

He said, “I told him (lawyer) I was hungry and had to eat, and he told me to go. I told him to see me; it wasn’t because of those people that he came here now. I was waiting for him for 15 minutes. If he had told those people to give him time to attend to his client, that one would not have said anything because he knew you came there because of me.

“But he abandoned me where I was. I didn’t know him before now; I wasn’t expecting him at all. I didn’t know it was Salami that lawyer, Falola, would be sending. I’m not a young boy now; I’ll be 50 years by October this year. I might have a small body but God answered my prayers. I’m a man and I know my worth.

“If I get angry with anyone, the person won’t be able to hold me. The day I changed it for them here in the prison, they were shocked. I told them to either kill me or change my cell and that I didn’t care if they would open fire on me. They had no option than to change my cell. You know my baba; you know what I can do now.

“Are the lawyers God? The lawyers that can’t convince a judge to release me; see how many they are, about 10 of them, are those ones lawyers? The lawyers that can’t let them remove handcuffs from my hands for seven days until Falola came. It wasn’t small money that they collected, some collected N5million, some N4million. I’m not afraid of anyone of them.”

When told the lawyer claimed he had information for him, Igboho said, “I don’t need any information from them. Anything they want to do, they should do it. I don’t need any information from them, I told my wife when she visited me recently. Any information that can’t take me out of here is useless. He didn’t give me respect at all. That was actually what happened.”

Igboho is currently locked up in Benin Republic.

He was on July 20 arrested in Cotonou while trying to travel to Germany.

The Yoruba nation agitator fled Nigeria after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, following the alleged discovery of weapons in his Ibadan residence.

He, however, denied owning the weapons found in his house, stressing that they were planted there.