There Must Be Justice For Sowore's Slain Brother, Olajide— Sunday Igboho’s Lawyer Commiserates With Activist

Pelumi Olajengbesi, a legal representative for Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has sympathised with human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore over the tragic death of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen shot Olajide at Okada area in the Ovia North-East Local government area of Edo State on Saturday morning.

Felix Olajide Sowore

“Felix Olajide Sowore, my immediate younger brother who is a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University in Edo killed today by persons suspected to be herdsmen near Okada. Saddest day yet!

“I just heard the sad news. The DPO of Okada Police station just confirmed to our family that he was shot by herdsmen operating as kidnappers,” the activist announced on Saturday.

Reacting, through a statement titled, ‘Condolence Message from Law Corridor Chambers to the Sowore's Family,’ Olajengbesi said Olajide’s death is “one too many, and its tragedy must be attended by justice for the dead and living.”

He also described the needless deaths in the country as a by-product of the incompetence of successive Nigerian governments.

In the statement made available to SaharaReporters on Monday, the lawyer said, “We are deeply saddened by news of the death of Mr. Olajide Sowore, the immediate younger brother of Rights Activist and Reformer, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, and of Barr. Allen Sowore, a Colleague and Associate in our firm, the Law Corridor Chambers.

“We are struggling to find the best way to console the entire Sowore family as we are aware that in moments like this, there are no right words and that little or no solace can be taken in public sympathy over such an irreplaceable loss. Our heartfelt condolences, nonetheless, go to the entire Sowore family for this terrible loss which has been exacted on them.

“The late Olajide Sowore was wickedly shot and killed today (Saturday) while driving through Okada in Edo State, bringing back to us the sad memory of the terrible loss suffered by another colleague and a Senior Partner at our firm, Barr. Franklyn Olufemi, whose father, a retired and brilliant military officer, who served this nation with distinction was equally shot and killed in about the same area in Edo State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in 2019. In the similitude of these two deaths barely two years apart, we are at once confronted by the failure of government and the worsening of our security challenges across the country.

“Too often, we read about the avoidable deaths caused by the inept handling of our security crisis by successive governments at all levels and it is perplexing how we are detached from the enormity of the pain, sorrow and sense of loss that surviving relations must suffer through. Whilst we are daily inundated with news of the dead and dying, of those kidnapped, maimed or raped, we carry on rather frightfully like zombies inured to the stark reality that today’s survivors are tomorrow’s victims.

“For Comrade Omoyele Sowore, Barr Allen Sowore and the entire Sowore's family from whom Nigeria has taxed a heavy toll, whose restless spirit has challenged the paradox of our nationhood and whose criticism of poor leadership has taken a bitter bite off the victim’s apple, no words could ring truer and no tributes can touch the helm of their sorrowing over this loss. We are sorry, 'Egbon' Sowore, Nigeria has failed you even as your worst fears have been confirmed so close to home.

“To our learned brother, friend and colleague, Mr. Allen Sowore Esq., we are but a thought away in this trying time. The entire Law Corridor feels your loss and shares in the sorrow that must now be overwhelming you.”

“This is not leadership, this is not governance. Nigeria is simply not a governed space and all who gird their girths in pretence to political leadership should hide their heads in shame for failing their oaths of office and for failing Nigeria and Nigerians. We cannot continue to merely ‘survive', to sleep with an eye open and to commute with unimaginable terror. This is one death too many, and its tragedy must be attended by justice for the dead and living.

“In this moment, we pray that God brings His fortitude to bear on the surviving family, friends and associates of the deceased. Indeed, it is our belief that he has gone on to rest away from the chaos and dystopia of our society today. May the soul of the faithfully departed Felix Olajide Sowore rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the statement added.