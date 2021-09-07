Bandits Invade College In Katsina, Abduct Deputy Provost's Children

It was learnt that the armed bandits invaded the campus on Monday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have broken into Isa Kaita College of Education in Dutsinma, Katsina State, kidnapping the children of Isma’il Ado Funtua, the Deputy Provost of the school.

A source told Daily Trust: “Around 11:30 pm on Monday, four heavily armed terrorists entered the premises of the school and broke into the residence of the Deputy Provost of the college, Dr Isma’il Ado Funtua, where they abducted three of his children.

“When they arrived, his gateman was not around. They removed the padlock on the door and entered the house.

“While they were there, the gateman returned and they asked him about his boss and he said he was not around.

“They went into the parlour and met the young men who were reading. They kidnapped the gateman alongside three of the children, Usman, Aminu and Abdullahi, while the fourth young man was able to sneak out."

However, he said the kidnappers released the gateman while going out and went away with the man’s children.

This happened 24 hours after bandits attacked a community in Katsina, kidnapping four children of the village head.

Some gunmen had stormed Sabuwar Kasa village in the Kafur Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday and taken away Alhaji Hamza Umar’s children.

Umar, the village head of Sabuwar Kasa, is also the head of the Local Government Administration in the Funtua Local Government Council of the state.

SaharaReporters recalls that bandits on Saturday night attacked the country home of a member of Katsina State House of Assembly representing Bakori Constituency, Ibrahim Kurami.

The bandits reportedly invaded the country home in the lawmaker’s village, Kurami in the Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

According to residents, the gunmen stormed the house at 9 pm, shortly after Tahajjud (prayer performed by followers of Islam) and abducted two of the lawmaker’s children and his wife.

Barely 24 hours after this incident, the criminals raided Bakori Housing Units in the state and abducted Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, a retired director of the National Broadcasting Commission, and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila.

SaharaReporters, New York

