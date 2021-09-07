Bandits Release Secretary To Katsina State Government’s Brother After Six Days

SaharaReporters had reported that Kabir was abducted last Wednesday when heavily armed men invaded his farm in a village called Daftau, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2021

Bandits who abducted Kabir Muhammed, the septuagenarian brother of Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Dr Muhammad Inuwa, have released him.

Illustration

“He is an half brother of the SSG, the same father but not the same mother. He was abducted on his farm.

“He is much older than the SSG and a retired police officer,“ a source had told SaharaReporters on Friday.

The spokesman for the SSG, Kabir Yar’Adua, confirmed his release on Tuesday.

He said, ”Yes, the old man has been released and no dime was paid for his release.”

