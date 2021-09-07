Family Announces Virtual Attendance Option For Burial Of Olajide Sowore

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore has shared the link to the virtual attendance option of the burial ceremony of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore, who was killed by herdsmen on Saturday.

Taking to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Sowore shared the link to a pre-scheduled zoom meeting which will connect well-wishers to the burial ceremony holding at Ondo State on Thursday.

He wrote. “#Justice4JideSowore ZOOM Burial. Time: Sep 9, 2021 10:00 AM Africa/Lagos Join Zoom Meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us. Meeting ID: 853 8278 1388. Passcode: 563964."

The inclusion of a virtual meeting in the burial arrangement comes as the activist himself has not been granted the opportunity to attend the burial.

Sowore is currently under open detention in Abuja, the country's capital following the court order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in 2019.

Olajide was recently murdered in cold blood on the Lagos-Benin expressway.

Before his death, Olajide was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.

Sowore said his brother would be buried on Thursday, September, 9 at their hometown –Kiribo – in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The activist had earlier thanked Nigerians for their support and condolence messages since the demise of his brother.

He, however, said his family was not aware of any security agency conducting an investigation into the murder of his brother despite many promises made by government officials to ensure his killers are brought to book.

Sowore had said, “Again, thank you all for reaching out with great love and kind words of consolation, support and solidarity over the tragic but still unexplained death of my dearest brother, Felix Olajide Sowore.

"I send you loads of gratitude from the bottom of my heart and that of my entire family.

”We should report to the public that despite the noise from Nigerian government officials promising to 'apprehend' my brother’s killers, we are not aware of any security agency/ies carrying out rescue operations to free those purportedly abducted or investigating the identity of Jide’s murderers.

”It is not as though we expect anything from the failed Nigerian system that took our brother’s life, I feel that I owe you all an update on these matters.

”My dearest brother and childhood friend, Olajide Sowore will be buried on Thursday, 9th of September 2021 at our hometown, Kiribo in the Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo state starting from 10AM.

“I won’t be able to attend because the despicable Muhammadu Buhari regime has since December 2019 restricted by a court order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to Abuja."